Ironman athletes lavish praise on beautiful PE

Port Elizabeth’s friendly citizens and its beautiful scenery are huge drawcards that will keep athletes returning to the city long after Ironman has been completed, Cape Town-based triathlete Annah Watkinson said.

Watkinson and 29 other triathletes, both local and international, took part in a three day training camp with iconic Bay triathlete and coach Raynard Tissink over the weekend.

“When they say it’s the Friendly City, they hit the nail on the head, it has a relaxing atmosphere,” she said. “What’s not to love about a city by the sea?”

Watkinson, who is coached by Tissink, said she came to get a break from her usual routine.

An ambassador for the 70.3 world championships later this year, Watkinson said it was a huge honour to be selected for such a spectacular event.

“It’s just an amazing city and it shows the world what we are capable of.”