Hot-head KG bad boy of cricket

‘Best strike bowler ever’ gets ban after falling foul of ICC rules

What would Wakanda do about a richly talented, finely skilled, hot-headed problem called Kagiso Rabada? Ask Queen Divine Justice to sort him out? Send him to the Wakandan School for Alternative Studies to grow the hell up? Sit him down with the Black Panther himself for a stern talking to?

The kids from Greenwood Primary, a wonderfully woke bunch, yelled their own answer to the question en masse from their perch high in the stands at St George’s Park yesterday.

“Hashtag! Rabada must play! Rabada must play.”

On the field Rabada was busy completing his match haul of 11/150, the overriding reason why South Africa won the second test against Australia by six wickets, to level the series.

Rabada’s figures were the best by a fast bowler for South Africa in a test against the Aussies.

He has now claimed four 10-wicket hauls – one more than Allan Donald, as many as Makhaya Ntini and one fewer than Dale Steyn.

Thing is, Rabada has played only 28 tests. Donald has 72 caps, Ntini 101, and Steyn 86.

It is early days yet in Rabada’s career but in all the 2 298 tests played, only Sydney Barnes, Clarrie Grimmett and Muttiah Muralitharan have taken a higher percentage of 10-fers measured against matches played.

If you are happy to call Barnes, a pioneering purveyor of fast off and leg breaks, a spinner, that makes Rabada potentially the greatest fast bowler in the history of the game.

As Faf du Plessis told a media conference: “He’s the best strike bowler, I think, in the world at the moment.” Then he had a bigger idea: “Or ever.”

But that does not matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its demerit system.

Yesterday, 2½ hours after his teammates stood back and applauded him off the field for his feat, Rabada became the first player to be banned for two matches since the system came into operation in September 2016.

He was done for colliding with Steve Smith after he dismissed Australia’s captain on Friday.

“[Rabada] had the opportunity to avoid the contact, and I could not see any evidence to support the argument that the contact was accidental,” an ICC release quoted match referee Jeff Crowe as saying.

That earned Rabada a fine and three demerit points. He copped another point for his verbal send-off of David Warner on Sunday.