Grey through to T20 finals
Selborne suffer 12 runs loss after worst possible start
Grey High will be adorned in the black and green of Eastern Cape cricket franchise the Warriors after they won the Coca-Cola Schools T20 Challenge franchise final in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.
Having made their way to the regional final after some good results, the Grey outfit were made to sweat for their victory, eventually claiming a 12-run win over Selborne on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Winning the toss, the East London side asked Grey to bat first and were made to regret that decision as Grey’s LJ du Preez blasted 18 runs off Jordan Coles’s opening over.
With their tails up and looking to attack the Selborne bowling, Matthew Fourie was introduced to the attack and he went on to take the first three wickets of the match.
After his spell, which ended in figures of 3/15, Grey again forced the pace to post a score of 138/6.
Tristan Stubbs (38), Nicholas Fowler (23) and LJ du Preez (23) were among the top run-scorers for the home side.
Chasing 139 for victory, Selborne made the worst possible start, losing Matthew Ferrent and Matt Dewar with the first two balls of the opening over.
Despite the efforts of Thomas Bursey (30) and Ethan Boucher (21), the Border side were not able to claw their way back into the match, losing wickets at regular intervals.
With 54 to get off the final three overs, Selborne batsman Aidan van Wyk tried in vain to score the remaining runs as his side ended on 126/9, falling 12 runs short.
Speaking about their performance in the final, Grey captain Stubbs said the team played really well.
“While there were no standout performers, I’m happy with the team’s performance, everybody contributed in their own way,” he said.
Looking ahead to the national finals in Pretoria at the weekend, Stubbs said Grey had a strong team and, if they stuck to their guns and did the basics right, they had every chance of making the final.
Grey High coach Richard Gilbert said the team was well balanced with a combination of power hitters and sensible batters.
Making their third appearance at the national finals, Gilbert said there were a number of players to look out for who could take the game by the scruff of the neck.
“I think we are quite well-placed for the finals. I said to the boys that if we play to our potential, you never know what might happen,” he said.
The national finals, which are aimed at unearthing the next big South African star, will also feature a match between the Coca Cola All Star team against a Cricket South Africa Development team in a curtain raiser to the final on Sunday.
Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma was roped in to assist in selecting the All Star team.
With the help of Robin Peterson and Craig Alexander, two players from the losing team in each franchise final were selected to be part of the squad.