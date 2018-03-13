Grey through to T20 finals

Selborne suffer 12 runs loss after worst possible start

Grey High will be adorned in the black and green of Eastern Cape cricket franchise the Warriors after they won the Coca-Cola Schools T20 Challenge franchise final in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Having made their way to the regional final after some good results, the Grey outfit were made to sweat for their victory, eventually claiming a 12-run win over Selborne on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Winning the toss, the East London side asked Grey to bat first and were made to regret that decision as Grey’s LJ du Preez blasted 18 runs off Jordan Coles’s opening over.

With their tails up and looking to attack the Selborne bowling, Matthew Fourie was introduced to the attack and he went on to take the first three wickets of the match.

After his spell, which ended in figures of 3/15, Grey again forced the pace to post a score of 138/6.

Tristan Stubbs (38), Nicholas Fowler (23) and LJ du Preez (23) were among the top run-scorers for the home side.

Chasing 139 for victory, Selborne made the worst possible start, losing Matthew Ferrent and Matt Dewar with the first two balls of the opening over.

Despite the efforts of Thomas Bursey (30) and Ethan Boucher (21), the Border side were not able to claw their way back into the match, losing wickets at regular intervals.

With 54 to get off the final three overs, Selborne batsman Aidan van Wyk tried in vain to score the remaining runs as his side ended on 126/9, falling 12 runs short.