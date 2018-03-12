Ronaldo ‘from another galaxy’

⚽ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 25, 2018 at 3:29am PST

Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo as “from another galaxy” after the striker’s double dragged Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Eibar in La Liga on Saturday.

Ronaldo headed in an 84th-minute winner at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium, having earlier put Real in front with an emphatic near- post finish.

Eibar’s Ivan Ramis had equalised in between to give the home side hope.

But Ronaldo’s two goals mean he has now scored in seven consecutive games and boasts a remarkable 13 goals overall in that period.

The 33-year-old’s tally for club and country this season stands at 35 goals in 37 appearances.

“For me he’s from another galaxy,” Real coach Zidane said. “He knows that he will score. He is a different, special player. The statistics speak for themselves.”

Real move four points behind secondplaced Atletico Madrid. Eibar stay eighth.

After securing a 5-2 aggregate victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, Real swapped the Parc des Princes for the smallest ground in La Liga, with a capacity of just over 7 000.

They were below their best and rode their luck late on when Eibar should have converted a pair of excellent chances, before Ronaldo made them pay.

Gareth Bale started up front alongside the Portuguese, while Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, fit enough only to come off the bench in midweek, returned.

Modric was excellent throughout, the Croatian providing a sublime pass with the outside of his foot for Ronaldo’s opener.

Real edged ahead in the 33rd minute but five minutes into the second half Eibar were level.

In the 84th minute Modric fed Dani Carvajal out wide. His whipped cross found the leaping Ronaldo and he made no mistake.