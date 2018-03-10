Serena ‘rusty’ but back in winning form

Serena Williams conceded she had been rusty on her return to professional tennis after more than a year away from the game, but still did enough to secure a 7-5 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Williams, who had not played a singles match since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, chalked up 27 unforced errors with 34 winners to defeat her 53rd-ranked opponent in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd in California.