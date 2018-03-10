Serena ‘rusty’ but back in winning form
Serena Williams conceded she had been rusty on her return to professional tennis after more than a year away from the game, but still did enough to secure a 7-5 6-3 win over Zarina Diyas in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.
Williams, who had not played a singles match since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, chalked up 27 unforced errors with 34 winners to defeat her 53rd-ranked opponent in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd in California.
“It was incredible. It’s been over a year and a kid later,” Williams said. “It definitely wasn’t easy, but it was good. I’m a little rusty but it doesn’t matter. I’m just out here on this journey doing the best I can.”
Williams was only two points from dropping the opening set, but showed the sort of poise that has earned her 23 grand slam singles titles.
The 36-year-old gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, but says post-childbirth health complications that included blood clots in her lungs were almost fatal.