Heric is all tuned up for Chippa

Serbian-born coach aims to lead ‘band’ of players to PSL success

Newly-appointed Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric wants his players to dribble the way his favourite musician – renowned guitarist Eric Clapton – strikes his chords to express his emotions with soulful music.

Heric, who also plays guitar in his spare time, says he believes if they can do that, it will bring the team victory.

The coach was this week reunited with his former team, Chippa United, taking over the reins from Teboho Moloi, who was booted out by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi for failing to produce results.

The 50-year-old Serbian, a former player himself, helped the Chilli Boys gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League during the 2013-2014 season.

“Clapton is now my favourite guitarist after Jimi Hedrix died. The sound that he produces when he touches his strings describes his emotions. The musician expresses his feelings through his music,” Heric said.

“I want my players to play like that, if you express your emotions in the game you are definitely going to win,” said the coach.

Winning games is definitely what has been missing in the Chilli Boys’ camp this season. The Port Elizabeth-based side have only won five matches from 23 they have played so far, losing six and drawing 12.

Chippa are 12th on the log, with only three points separating them and 15th-placed Ajax Cape Town. Heric’s first task will be the Nedbank Cup last-16 fixture against Free State Stars at Goble Park today.

Heric says there is nothing wrong with the team and with the coaches who have been with the team prior to him. The only thing is he says, is that they seem to lack the will to win. He believes that the players got too comfortable with the draws.

Asked what he would bring to the table, Heric replied: “Look, from a technical point of view, obviously we will sharpen up the performances of the players.

“I will try to work on mental points. I did draft, together with a colleague of mine, a programme [like this] for the players.