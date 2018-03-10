Heric is all tuned up for Chippa
Serbian-born coach aims to lead ‘band’ of players to PSL success
Newly-appointed Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric wants his players to dribble the way his favourite musician – renowned guitarist Eric Clapton – strikes his chords to express his emotions with soulful music.
Heric, who also plays guitar in his spare time, says he believes if they can do that, it will bring the team victory.
The coach was this week reunited with his former team, Chippa United, taking over the reins from Teboho Moloi, who was booted out by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi for failing to produce results.
The 50-year-old Serbian, a former player himself, helped the Chilli Boys gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League during the 2013-2014 season.
“Clapton is now my favourite guitarist after Jimi Hedrix died. The sound that he produces when he touches his strings describes his emotions. The musician expresses his feelings through his music,” Heric said.
“I want my players to play like that, if you express your emotions in the game you are definitely going to win,” said the coach.
Winning games is definitely what has been missing in the Chilli Boys’ camp this season. The Port Elizabeth-based side have only won five matches from 23 they have played so far, losing six and drawing 12.
Chippa are 12th on the log, with only three points separating them and 15th-placed Ajax Cape Town. Heric’s first task will be the Nedbank Cup last-16 fixture against Free State Stars at Goble Park today.
Heric says there is nothing wrong with the team and with the coaches who have been with the team prior to him. The only thing is he says, is that they seem to lack the will to win. He believes that the players got too comfortable with the draws.
Asked what he would bring to the table, Heric replied: “Look, from a technical point of view, obviously we will sharpen up the performances of the players.
“I will try to work on mental points. I did draft, together with a colleague of mine, a programme [like this] for the players.
“That mental [approach] programme is actually on trial but so far with the Ajax development team it works very nicely. So, that proof that gives me courage to continue with the programme, because the global problem for African players is a mental [approach] problem and so much the physical or technical [approach]. We had a meeting with the players this week and I presented what I am expecting from them, The meeting was very good and from there I believe that we will get used to one another a little bit better.
“Once we have established that relationship in a proper way, that will be very good and that can bring prosperity for the club.”
In the 13 years that Heric has spent in South Africa coaching different clubs in the PSL and the National First Division, he said it was at Bay United where he had had great achievements 10 years ago.
“The biggest highlight in all of this story is coming back to Port Elizabeth, because I am emotionally linked to this city.
“The supporters I have had here with Bay United I will never forget in my life,” Heric said. “Especially when they toyi-toyied for me to stay,” he smiled.
“That was the best thing that ever happened to me since I came to this country, that was something incredible. I was so pleased and so touched that I will never ever in my life forget the supporters of PE,” he said.
“Bay United was the fourth team I coached. “When I first came here I coached Black Leopards only three games to go into the PSL, where I also saved them from relegation, in 2005. That was my first engagement with football in SA on an official point.
“But, unofficially the first team which welcomed me in the country was Orlando Pirates. I was with Pirates for four months.”
October 2 will mark Heric’s 30th year in coaching. So, how has the experience been? “It’s been hell,” he said. “Coaching is a very ungrateful job, because all of those sacrifices that you make, like missing out on your kids’ birthdays or relatives’ funerals and anniversaries.
“You have no right to a private life and you are always guilty of everything. If the driver did not pick up the players you are guilty, if the chairman did not pay the players you are guilty and, if there is no electricity at the stadium, you are also guilty.
“My adrenalin drives me and it’s the choice that I made, because I was at a crossroads having to chose between being a musician or a football player. So I chose football.”