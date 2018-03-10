Southern Kings face big challenges ahead of next PRO14 season, says coach

Not one to shy away from a challenge or mince his words, broad-shouldered Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids wants drastic changes before the next PRO14 season kicks off.

Davids spelt out the situation facing his team when he said the Kings simply could not afford another season like the one that they were currently enduring.

After his team lost 16 consecutive matches, there was a rare sweet moment for Davids to savour when the Kings thumped fellow strugglers the Dragons 45-13 last week.

Davids, however, is already looking towards next season and he is concerned about how his team will fare in their second PRO14 campaign.

For somebody who wears his heart on his sleeve, Davids’s emotions are often plain for all to see in the coaching box during matches.

Davids has had his fair share of trials and tribulations in what has been a baptism of fire to life in the European-based PRO14.

“One of the biggest challenges going forward will be to improve the quantity and quality of our group,” Davids said.

“All of this needs financial resources and staff. We have a lot of things to address and they need to be addressed as soon as possible.

“I don’t think we can afford another season like this. There are a lot of plans behind the scenes and I hope to get some significant answers shortly .

“At this point in time, I am a bit jumpy because certain stuff happens too slowly for me. You only have a certain period to contract.

“We have identified and done a full analysis of our squad to find where our strengths and weaknesses are and the things that we need to work on.

“The next step, unfortunately, is out of my hands. I am hoping that something happens as soon as possible.

“It is a SA Rugby project, so we need to get some movement in terms of where we are going and how quickly we can do that. I know there are talks around that.”

Davids sought out the advice of Wales coach Warren Gatland on a recent tour to Europe.

“When we stayed in Wales we engaged with the Welsh squad. I had the chance to spend some time with Gatland, and he invited us to watch some of their training sessions.

“We did the same in Scotland and saw some of their facilities and how they do stuff. We have learned a lot in terms of what is needed and how we can improve and how we can do things better.

“To move on that we need resources and backing and dynamic action in terms of getting things going.”

Davids said his team had been on a journey of discovery in their opening 17 matches in the European tournament.

“PRO14 is very close to test rugby. Maybe the single biggest difference between PRO14 and Super Rugby is that Super Rugby has a high pace and is very skilful.