Serbian’s arrival has Chippa enthused

Vladislav Heric’s arrival has sparked excitement in the Chippa United camp ahead of their Nedbank Cup fixture against Free State Stars at Goble Park tomorrow (3pm), midfield general Mark Mayambela said.

Heric took over this week from Teboho Moloi, who was shown the door by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi after failing to produce results.

The former Bay United coach is seen as the one who can get the Chilli Boys back to their winning ways and perhaps gain the team their first silverware since joining the Premier Soccer League, by winning the Nedbank Cup.

Chippa had a good run in the competition last season, losing in the semifinals to SuperSport United on penalties.

Mayambela believes the Serb has come to the Port Elizabeth club at the right time, when the team is in need of points.

Speaking ahead of their crucial Nedbank fixture against Ea Lla Koto, the “Professor” said each game came with pressure – and this one would be no different.

“Of course it’s our wish to win, and this one is no exception.

“We have lost to Pirates and Cape Town City in the league, and now with the Nedbank Cup we are going all out to get back to our winning ways.