Madibaz on target in big netball event

Varsity teams take main section honours

The SPAR Madibaz netball teams were quick out of the blocks when they took the main section honours in the opening tournament of the season at the Vodacom Madibaz Indoor Sports Centre in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

The Nelson Mandela University teams ended first and second in the A division as the SPAR Madibaz tournament again proved a resounding success, attracting 67 teams from the Eastern and Southern Cape.

With the tournament turning into a two-day affair last year to accommodate all the sides, Madibaz netball manager Melinda Goosen said the event was continuing to grow in popularity. “Besides the local clubs, we had teams from Grahamstown, East London and George, and the vibe on Friday was absolutely electric,” she said. “At this stage, the SPAR Madibaz tournament, which we started in 2005, is one-of-a-kind in the province, with the most entries every year. “We thank the clubs for their support and look forward to enhancing the standard every year.” She said the event was now established as the opening-of-the-season tournament on the metro’s calendar and they were proud to host it. Besides the playing opportunities, Goosen said, the event provided an important stage for the development of umpires as it was a provincial grading tournament. “We had 71 umpires who entered for grading at this tournament, which is the highest we have ever received.”

On the court, the Madibaz women’s team showed their prowess in the A section, filling the top two spots. “It was a great starting point for us and our coaches were very pleased with the teams’ performances, which created excitement for the season ahead.” She said the players would now focus on the preseason Grand Challenge tournaments for the higher-ranked sides, with the lower teams preparing for their normal league matches. “Our teams will also be supporting the local clubs in their tournaments during March, which normally take place on Saturdays.” Goosen paid tribute to their sponsors, SPAR Eastern Cape, whose contribution meant a great deal to the club, she said. “It adds massive value to our operations as we strive to make a difference to the game and the players. “With their sponsorship, we are able to hold tournaments such as this, helping us to raise the standard of netball in our club and ultimately in the province. “These events provide opportunities for players to improve their skills, so the individuals and the sport of netball in our region benefit in the end.”