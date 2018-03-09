Jobodwana runs away from Gatlin

Who’s your daddy? Anaso Jobodwana – and two others – slew world 100m champion Justin Gatlin over 150m to cap a star-studded Athletix Grand Prix meet at an electric Tuks stadium in Pretoria last night.

The 150m is a festival distance and it is still far too early in the season for the American, and maybe he was also a tad jet-lagged after arriving on Tuesday night, but this win will serve as another major confidence boost for the South African, who is bouncing back after a dismal two seasons.

This is the first time Jobodwana has beaten Gatlin, now 36. The last time the pair faced off, in the 200m final at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, Gatlin and Jobodwana took silver and bronze behind Usain Bolt.

And last night it was not even close as Jobodwana – who became a father the day before – clocked 15.08sec ahead of Roscoe Engel (15.17), Luxolo Adams (15.18) and then Gatlin (15.23).