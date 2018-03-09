Jobodwana runs away from Gatlin
Who’s your daddy? Anaso Jobodwana – and two others – slew world 100m champion Justin Gatlin over 150m to cap a star-studded Athletix Grand Prix meet at an electric Tuks stadium in Pretoria last night.
The 150m is a festival distance and it is still far too early in the season for the American, and maybe he was also a tad jet-lagged after arriving on Tuesday night, but this win will serve as another major confidence boost for the South African, who is bouncing back after a dismal two seasons.
This is the first time Jobodwana has beaten Gatlin, now 36. The last time the pair faced off, in the 200m final at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, Gatlin and Jobodwana took silver and bronze behind Usain Bolt.
And last night it was not even close as Jobodwana – who became a father the day before – clocked 15.08sec ahead of Roscoe Engel (15.17), Luxolo Adams (15.18) and then Gatlin (15.23).
Earlier, Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya smashed the 35-year-old national record in the 1 000m as she raced the 2½ laps in 2min 35.43sec.
Semenya, also the 1 500m world championship bronze medallist, easily broke the 2:37.2 set by Ilse de Kock-Wicksell in 1983 after pacemaker Wenda Nel had led the field out for the first 600m.
Spectators came out in their droves for this event and fans who arrived late looking to buy tickets were turned away at the gates. Even injured Wayde van Niekerk was on the sidelines for this spectacle, a highlight of the local athletics calendar.
Sprint star Akani Simbine raced to victory in the 100m as he opened his season with a 10.05.
Clarence Munyai was second in 10.22, just a fraction ahead of Simon Magakwe, the first South African to break 10 seconds – at this venue before the track was revamped.