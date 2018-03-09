Battle lines drawn for St George’s test

Proteas out to level series in Port Elizabeth as off-field spat stokes SA-Aussie rivalry

Given the goings-on this week, the second test between South Africa and Australia is bound to be a cracker, starting at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth today.

After all that was said this week, the teams will finally get down to playing some cricket again.

It has been a short turnaround since South Africa lost the first test in Durban last Sunday, but there has been 24-hour coverage on the unseemly Quinton de Kock-David Warner controversy since it broke on Monday.

It has had the cricket world and social media at odds this week and, no matter what they tell you about both team managements meeting with officials to restore some calm yesterday, there will still be some pent-up aggression waiting to be offloaded.

It would be naive to think any different.

But it is how the players are able to channel that aggression that will be key to all the players making it through the series without any more demerit points being slapped around.

At his captain’s media conference yesterday, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis admitted the affair had been distracting but not totally unexpected.

“I think it’s the norm for me when you play against Australia.

“It’s just about getting us ready for a test match. It’s a big game for us. We have to make sure that our cricket does the talking.

“We’ve spoken behind [closed] doors about lessons learnt. We have to make sure that we get back in the series at one-all.”

One-nil down in a four-match series is not a disaster, but it certainly has the ability to morph into one from two-nil down – and Du Plessis said his bowlers were raring to have another go at the Aussies. “I suppose it’s fun and games. “Credit to you guys to making it a little more spicy,” he said with a smile to the gathered media.

“But certainly the mood in the camp hasn’t changed much. Our style of play will be the same.

“Yes, it does make the blood pump a little bit because it makes you want to get back on the field and perform against a quality Australian team.

“For me, it’s what makes you best as a player.”

To achieve a victory, Du Plessis said, his best batsmen needed to front up. “It’s very important. It’s always important.

“There’s no doubt about the fact that the big players didn’t perform in the first test and that’s the reason why Australia won it.