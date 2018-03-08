No blame game at Chiefs

A number of costly mistakes were made by Kaizer Chiefs players in their 3-1 defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday, but coach Steve Komphela has refused to blame anyone after Amakhosi’s biggest league defeat this season.

Ahead of the second round Soweto derby fixture‚ Komphela’s men had the best defensive record in the league after conceding only 12 goals in 22 matches.

The goals scored by Bucs’ Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela’s almost ruled Chiefs out of the Premiership race as it left them eight points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with seven matches still to play this season.

“We don’t play a blame game‚” Komphela said when it was pointed out to him that perhaps Willard Katsande’s poor clearance had given Lorch an opportunity to score Pirates’ first goal.

“We own up and that is part of responsibility and leadership.

“It’s more of a collective than individuals because we need them after this match. We don’t point fingers.”

Explaining the mistakes that led to Pirates’ first goal‚ Komphela said the problem had not started with Katsande but from the left side of their defence.