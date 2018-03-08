Luvuyo Bangazi | Bay gets ready to roll out red carpet for triathletes

April 15 is fast approaching and soon the world of triathlon will descend on Nelson Mandela Bay for the first of two visits this year.

The Ironman African Championship is one of an elite group of races with continental championship status, the only one in Africa.

With that status come many benefits to the host city, like higher-than-usual international athlete participation.

Professional athletes work similarly to professional soccer clubs, earning points from every PSL game.

The difference is that while PSL games all offer the same points, Ironman championship races offer far more points than non-championship races.

These points go towards the KONA pro athlete ranking system, which then determines who gets to race World Championships.

This also means that the host city receives the cream of the crop from the pro fields, men and woman.

Championship races are also magnets for international age groupers who come here to pick up world championship slots.

Again the difference is the bigger pool of slots available at championship races than at ordinary Ironman races. Either way Nelson Mandela Bay scores on the tourism front.

Last year, this race had nearly 800 international athletes.

This year should have an even bigger contingent, as most will use the opportunity to check out the city and the course for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September.