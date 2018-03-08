Guillon in gruelling win

Hyman first South African in Addo 100-miler run in muddy conditions

Port Elizabeth trail runner Bradley Hyman did his city proud when he crossed the finish line as the first South African home in the Addo Elephant Trail Run 100-mile race at the weekend. Beaten to the line by Frenchman Antoine Guillon, who finished the race in 19h 48min 09sec, Hyman, of Richmond Hill, finished in 24:58.46.

Third place went to fellow Port Elizabeth runner Eduan Adams in 25:45.33.

“The weather [was] perfect for running, but with the rain we had, and the mud, it made things a bit difficult,” he said.

Hyman, in his third Addo Trail 100-mile event, said it was a challenge in itself, and to get to the podium was a great achievement.

Hyman said he needed to pace himself throughout the race, knowing he could not go too fast too soon.

“To have two local guys on the podium is a wonderful achievement.

“The most important thing for me was to keep moving and not spend too much time at the checkpoints.”

He said: “I started running to escape things, and over time it turned into a love for the mountains.

“Unlike in road running, your mind gets distracted on the trails, and the scenery is always changing.

Annelise Scholtz, of Woodlands, claimed third (08:24.32) in the hotly contested 76km race, finishing just behind the pair of Nicolette Griffioen (08:07.18) and Naomi Brand (08:23.18).

Scholtz said she did not expect a podium position, this being the longest trail run she had done.

“Nicolette and Naomi have raced in other trail runs across the country, so for me to finish behind those two was something I never expected, but I am very happy with the result.”