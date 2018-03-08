Bok coach visits for Kings talk

Erasmus meets Davids for discussions on way forward for struggling Bay side

New Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has met Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids for talks on how to take the struggling Port Elizabeth side forward. The Kings are an SA Rugby Union project and it is known that Davids wants dynamic action to improve his team.

“The Kings were very happy to have Rassie here after he was named Bok coach,” Davids said.

“We had a very thorough discussion, but I don’t want to go ahead in terms of what happened.

“Now we can become more pro-active and dynamic in taking this thing forward.

“I know there are a lot of challenges and I know Rassie will be very busy.

“It was a good step in the right direction and it was a good moment to have him among us so the players understand that PRO14 is very close to test rugby,” Davids said.

Erasmus is familiar with conditions in Europe, and led Munster to the final of the old PRO12 last year.

The Kings have won only one of their opening 17 PRO14 matches, and it is clear that their player roster will have to be boosted for next season.

With only four games left this season, Davids knows that it will be vital to start contracting new signings as soon as possible.

“At this point in time I am a bit jumpy because of certain stuff that happens too slowly for me. You only have a certain period to contract,” he said.

“We have identified and done a full analysis of our own squad to find where our strengths and weaknesses are and the things that we need to work on. “The next step, unfortunately, is out of my hands. “I am hoping that something happens as soon as possible.