No time to waste for Chippa’s new mentor
Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has already laid out the ground rules for newly appointed coach Vladislav Heric.
Heric took over the reins from Teboho Moloi, who was shown the door on Saturday for failing to register a win in his last seven league games.
Mpengesi, who was initially eyeing a top four spot this season, is now aiming for a top eight finish due to the number of valuable points the team has missed.
Speaking on Umhlobo Wenene FM, the chairman said: “I told Heric he is not under any pressure. But he can at least get us back to the top eight.
“If there is a possibility, we should at least reach the final of the Nedbank Cup.”
I met with the players on Monday to introduce the new coach and I told them if we miss the top four finish they should at least console us by doing well in the Nedbank Cup and they have agreed to do that.”
The Chilli Boys play Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 competition at Goble Park this weekend.
The two sides then meet again in a league fixture next weekend.
Despite their shaky relationship with Buffalo City Municipality, Mpengesi said the game would be played at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London as per the PSL fixture list.
Last year, BCM mayor Xola Pakati told councillors that Buffalo City’s relationship with the Port Elizabeth PSL side was unsustainable.
BCM resolved not to extend its partnership with Chippa United for the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years, in which the metro would have paid the club a reported R1.3-million a game.
Mpengesi said they were still in talks with BCM and called on all Chippa fans to come out and fill up the stadium next weekend.
“At the start of the season, we had to give the PSL our home venues and we had listed that some of our home matches would be played at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
“According to the PSL, we cannot change those matches despite the ongoing talks between the BCM and Chippa United.”
Playing his cards close to his chest, the chairman said the talks with BCM had been fruitful and they would continue playing matches in East London.
