No time to waste for Chippa’s new mentor

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has already laid out the ground rules for newly appointed coach Vladislav Heric.

Heric took over the reins from Teboho Moloi, who was shown the door on Saturday for failing to register a win in his last seven league games.

Mpengesi, who was initially eyeing a top four spot this season, is now aiming for a top eight finish due to the number of valuable points the team has missed.

Speaking on Umhlobo Wenene FM, the chairman said: “I told Heric he is not under any pressure. But he can at least get us back to the top eight.

“If there is a possibility, we should at least reach the final of the Nedbank Cup.”

I met with the players on Monday to introduce the new coach and I told them if we miss the top four finish they should at least console us by doing well in the Nedbank Cup and they have agreed to do that.”

The Chilli Boys play Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 competition at Goble Park this weekend.