De Kock, Warner on carpet over squabble

Fast bowler plans to build on prolific Newlands record with return to action

Quinton de Kock and Australia’s vice-captain David Warner have been charged in connection with the stairwell altercation that saw the first test in the series between South Africa and Australia end on a bad-tempered note.

But it is Warner who could cop the heavier punishment.

Both players will be on the carpet for “conduct that brings the game into disrepute”.

But De Kock’s charge has been pegged at level one, while Warner’s is at level two.

If found guilty, De Kock could be fined up to 50% of his match fee and, perhaps, a demerit point.

Warner could be in line to lose his whole match fee and be banned for the second test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, which starts on Friday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the charges shortly after 8 last night – more than 48 hours after the incident that prompted the disciplinary action – and the hearings will take place today or tomorrow.

Whether either or both parties will contest the charges could not be established last night.

“The teams have been given until tomorrow to respond to the charges,” the ICC said.

Security camera footage of Warner spewing what looked like – there is no audio on the video – verbal abuse at De Kock emerged online on Monday.

The incident erupted on the stairs leading to the dressingroom at Kingsmead on Sunday after the players left the field for tea on the fourth day of the first test.

Warner’s teammates are shown physically steering him away from De Kock, as several South African players emerge from their dressingroom onto a landing in response to the audible disturbance.

Problems with discipline in the Kingsmead test have already claimed one victim in the shape of Nathan Lyon, who was fined 15% of his match fee for “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game”.

Lyon had dropped the ball onto the chest of the freshly run out AB de Villiers on Sunday.

That dismissal sparked a spike in the Australians’ aggression levels on the field, which got out of hand on the dressingroom stairs.

A chat was proposed by Australia coach Darren Lehmann to clear the air before the series resumes.

“I’m sure the captains [Faf du Plessis and Steve Smith] will chat, and the coaches [Ottis Gibson and Lehmann] will chat,” he told the travelling Australian media.

“The cricket is the most important thing.” SOUTH African fast bowler Dale Steyn is targeting a return to test cricket in the third match of the series against Australia this month. The 34-year-old, plagued by injury over the last two years, is three wickets away from becoming South Africa’s leading test wicket taker.

“I’m looking at trying to get into the third test, get back with the boys. It’s been a long time – shoulder, foot, that kind of stuff,” he said yesterday.