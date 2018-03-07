De Kock, Warner on carpet over squabble
Fast bowler plans to build on prolific Newlands record with return to action
Quinton de Kock and Australia’s vice-captain David Warner have been charged in connection with the stairwell altercation that saw the first test in the series between South Africa and Australia end on a bad-tempered note.
But it is Warner who could cop the heavier punishment.
Both players will be on the carpet for “conduct that brings the game into disrepute”.
But De Kock’s charge has been pegged at level one, while Warner’s is at level two.
If found guilty, De Kock could be fined up to 50% of his match fee and, perhaps, a demerit point.
Warner could be in line to lose his whole match fee and be banned for the second test at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, which starts on Friday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the charges shortly after 8 last night – more than 48 hours after the incident that prompted the disciplinary action – and the hearings will take place today or tomorrow.
Whether either or both parties will contest the charges could not be established last night.
“The teams have been given until tomorrow to respond to the charges,” the ICC said.
Security camera footage of Warner spewing what looked like – there is no audio on the video – verbal abuse at De Kock emerged online on Monday.
The incident erupted on the stairs leading to the dressingroom at Kingsmead on Sunday after the players left the field for tea on the fourth day of the first test.
Warner’s teammates are shown physically steering him away from De Kock, as several South African players emerge from their dressingroom onto a landing in response to the audible disturbance.
Problems with discipline in the Kingsmead test have already claimed one victim in the shape of Nathan Lyon, who was fined 15% of his match fee for “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game”.
Lyon had dropped the ball onto the chest of the freshly run out AB de Villiers on Sunday.
That dismissal sparked a spike in the Australians’ aggression levels on the field, which got out of hand on the dressingroom stairs.
A chat was proposed by Australia coach Darren Lehmann to clear the air before the series resumes.
“I’m sure the captains [Faf du Plessis and Steve Smith] will chat, and the coaches [Ottis Gibson and Lehmann] will chat,” he told the travelling Australian media.
“The cricket is the most important thing.” SOUTH African fast bowler Dale Steyn is targeting a return to test cricket in the third match of the series against Australia this month. The 34-year-old, plagued by injury over the last two years, is three wickets away from becoming South Africa’s leading test wicket taker.
“I’m looking at trying to get into the third test, get back with the boys. It’s been a long time – shoulder, foot, that kind of stuff,” he said yesterday.
“Watching the cricket and seeing some of the things happening on the field, I just want to get out there.”
Steyn made a comeback after 13 months out due to shoulder problems when he opened the bowling in January’s first test victory over India at Newlands, only to hurt his heel.
“I’ve had a bit of an unlucky one with my foot. It seems like every injury I get is really bad. I’m probably another two or three weeks away,” he said.
“I have to play one or two warmup games. So hopefully everything goes according to plan and by the end of next week, I should be back on the cricket field.”
Steyn’s shoulder problems began in December 2015. About a year later, he broke his right shoulder and tore three major muscles during the first test against Australia in Perth.
He went home to Cape Town for surgery, followed by lengthy rehabilitation before he was gently eased back in Twenty20 action in November.
Steyn, whose test average is an impressive 22.32, can point to a prolific record at Newlands with 67 wickets in 14 tests.
His tally of 419 test victims is just shy of Shaun Pollock’s record 421 wickets for South Africa.
South Africa take on Australia at Newlands from March 22 to 26.
Australia won the opening match of the four-test series in Durban by 118 runs on Monday and the second test starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
To be fair‚ there was always a sense of inevitability about Australia’s 118-run win in the first test that concluded in its now infamously distasteful manner.
It is a pity the test will forever be remembered as the staircase test because of the David Warner/Quinton de Kock incident.
While it was unnecessary‚ it adds an intriguing sub-plot for the rest of the series – the one of who walks the talk best.
Sledging has been part of cricket since time immemorial but the one thing Australians‚ who at times think they have a god-given right to sledge regardless of their match positions‚ need to realise is that when you give it‚ you have got to be able to take it.
There is no space in the game for potty brats who will mouth off and throw their toys out of the cot at the first sign of resistance.
We have seen this in the past where Australians (remember Glenn McGrath and Ramnaresh Sarwan in 2003) find it easy to be personal but make a right-royal mess of things when the shoe is on the other foot.
This is not to exonerate De Kock, but who decides when a verbal missive is personal and which one is not?
Cricket needs sledging but cricketers are educated enough to know how‚ when and most importantly‚ what to sledge about.
On the playground‚ a “yo mamma’s joke” invariably leads to fisticuffs, but there is no place for that on the oval.
If Warner truly had a go at De Kock’s family‚ a response about his wife was deserved. Serious questions linger for South Africa. It is easier said than done but it needs South Africa’s terrific trio of Hashim Amla‚ AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis to flex their considerable batting muscle. – TimesLIVE
