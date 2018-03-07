Baxter upset by friendly fixtures
Stuart Baxter has asked the South African Football Association (Safa) to get their house in order‚ after only finding out yesterday who Bafana Bafana’s opponents would be for this month’s Fifa international date.
Baxter said he had been hoping to travel to the King’s Cupin Thailand where Bafana would have met the hosts‚ Slovakia and United Arab Emirates.
Instead the coach had to settle for games against Southern African rivals Zambia and Zimbabwe‚ opposition Bafana have met on countless occasions‚ making the friendlies between March 19 and 27 limited in worth for how much Baxter can learn from them.
“I’ve been massively upset this morning because we’ve only just finalised our fixture for this window‚” Baxter said.
“We were going to go to Thailand, but after a long and winding road I’ve only just found out where we are going.”
One of the elements of a radical transformation in approach Baxter outlined for Bafana was a far higher emphasis on introducing young players.
He said the King’s Cup would have presented the ideal opportunity to expose young players to international competition.
It also would have allowed the coach to assess who might be worth introducing during South Africa’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign‚ which resumes in September.
“I’m not trying to rubbish Safa‚ I’m not trying to rubbish my own association‚” Baxter said.
“I submitted a four-page report about what I believed could be an important springboard‚ and then there was another report about four years in bigger brushstrokes.
“What I said about the immediate was that the King’s Cup in Thailand represented an opportunity to give our players experience against Slovakia – Europe, UAE – the Gulf and Thailand – Asia.
“Three different styles‚ humid weather conditions‚ a full house. It would have been a great opportunity.
“For whatever reason it didn’t work.”
|
Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.