Stuart Baxter has asked the South African Football Association (Safa) to get their house in order‚ after only finding out yesterday who Bafana Bafana’s opponents would be for this month’s Fifa international date.

Baxter said he had been hoping to travel to the King’s Cupin Thailand where Bafana would have met the hosts‚ Slovakia and United Arab Emirates.

Instead the coach had to settle for games against Southern African rivals Zambia and Zimbabwe‚ opposition Bafana have met on countless occasions‚ making the friendlies between March 19 and 27 limited in worth for how much Baxter can learn from them.

“I’ve been massively upset this morning because we’ve only just finalised our fixture for this window‚” Baxter said.

“We were going to go to Thailand, but after a long and winding road I’ve only just found out where we are going.”

One of the elements of a radical transformation in approach Baxter outlined for Bafana was a far higher emphasis on introducing young players.