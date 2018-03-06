Youngsters triumph at tough race

Now they are ready for professional racing, academy founder believes

Imveli Cycling Academy founder Lukholo Badi believes cyclists like Archie Zakhe would gain valuable experience if given the opportunity to ride on the professional circuit. Badi’s comments came after Zakhe, 15, and four other academy cyclists achieved podium positions at The Herald Continental Cycle Tour held last month.

Zakhe, 15, winner of the 55km pursuit race, was joined by Lisakhanya Mnjekula, 14, Liyema Manyathi, 16, Vuyolwethu Grootboom, 16, and Zukhanye Mahashe, 14, to cap one of the academy’s best returns at the Cycle Tour since its establishment. Speaking about his race, Zakhe, from Mzontsundu High, said the race had been tough as the field was very strong. “It was difficult because the riders know who I am,” he said. “They remember me from the South African championships and know I like to attack, so I had a strategy along with my teammate Liyema.” Starting his cycling career in 2015, Zakhe’s rise to the top of his age-group was not easy. Participating in his first Cycle Tour, he believes it only served as inspiration for him to go on and do greater things.

Having already claimed a provincial title this year, he hopes to continue cycling. “It has taught me a lot about discipline and how to work hard to achieve success,” Zakhe said. Grootboom, who came third in the U17 girls’ age-group, said it was difficult trying to stick with the lead bunch as smaller groups kept making a break. “I just tried to keep up with the front group. They were really fast and strong, but I knew if I could stick with them, I would be in with a chance to finish on the podium,” the David Livingstone High pupil said. Mahashe, from Young Park Primary, has had an excellent start to the year, achieving a second place finish in his age-group at the SA Championships in February, before taking second in his section at the Cycle Tour. “I tried to attack as much as possible, especially on the climbs. I knew it would be a tough race, but I stuck to what I knew and it all worked out for me,” he said. Mnjekula claimed second in the U15 age-group, while Manyathi took third in the U17. Badi, the 2017 Herald Citizen of the Year open category winner, said the academy had gone from strength to strength in its existence of just more than three years.