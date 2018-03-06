Stadium race draws many

Daniel Pienaar pupil becomes first winner, Andrea Shirley top woman

Gerrit Rautenbach won the inaugural Nelson Mandela Bay Mountain Bike Challenge 36km race held in and around the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth at the weekend. The Daniel Pienaar schoolboy clinched the bragging rights as the first winner when he came in at one hour, 13 minutes and four seconds.

Franco McLeod was a minute later in second, followed by Lloyd Vos, who took third place.

The race started in front of the stadium’s Royal Lounge and saw riders complete laps which took them around the stadium’s outer perimeter, over the practice fields and in a clockwise direction around the lake.

From there, competitors entered the stadium and made their way to the stadium’s top floor before returning to the start/finish line.

Andrea Shirley won the women’s race in a time of 1:22.00 and also came 10th overall.

Shirley said the variety of surfaces on the course made the race interesting.

“It was a fun event and a nice variety of course that we had to race. I thought it was well organised and it was great fun. “I really enjoyed it,” she said. “I like the fact that they had a variety of surfaces along the courses like concrete, brick paving, grass, and there was some gravel, which was great. The race is a cross-country-style event.

“It was amazing and being able to ride inside the stadium was a privilege, not something that many people would [have] the opportunity [to do] if it wasn’t for this type of organised event.

“I would like to see more of that happening in PE [an] urban-style event where people can appreciate what the city has to offer.”

The rider, 44, said the win came as no surprise to her as she knew most of the women she was up against.