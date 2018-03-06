Dragons victory helps Kings to breathe fire in PRO14

The bubble-bursting victory over the Dragons will bring players out of their shells and allow them to express their talent better, Southern Kings skipper Michael Willemse said.

After a 16-game PRO14 losing run, the Kings finally got on the winning track when they thrashed the Dragons 45-13 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Kings outscored the Welsh outfit by six tries to one to end their PRO14 drought in style after enjoying a slender 14-13 lead at the break.

Livewire centre Luzuko Vulindlu crossed for two tries and Masixole Banda, Ruaan Lerm, Anthonie Volmink and Bobby de Wee also joined the try feast.

“A first win will help us going forward and the guys will come out of their shells and express themselves more,” Willemse said.

“This team want to play with passion and show our talents. We want to enjoy ourselves on the field. Lots of the guys have come to Port Elizabeth after showing their talent around the country.

“A massive talking point for us ahead of the Dragons game was our belief in one another. I said to the boys before the game that we should prove something to ourselves, rather than to anyone else.

“We wanted to prove our worth and we did that.

“After the first half, when we got into the shed, we thought we had lost a couple of good opportunities. However, we felt we had good momentum.