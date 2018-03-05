Warriors pull off dramatic last-ditch win against Titans

Warriors captain Jon-Jon Smuts took two wickets off the final two deliveries of the game to lead the Warriors to a dramatic 77-run victory over the Multiply Titans in their Sunfoil Series fixture at Buffalo Park in East London yesterday.

The Titans had just about survived the final session thanks to a splendid and defiant hundred from allrounder Chris Morris.

In fact, it went down to the last over of the game with the Titans on 248 for eight after being set 326 for victory.

Morris defended the first four balls from Smuts but was then trapped leg before wicket by the Warriors skipper on the penultimate ball of the day.

In came Tabraiz Shamsi to see out the final delivery but it was not to be as he too was out LBW to Smuts to spark wild celebrations from the home team.

It was the most dramatic of ends to a fascinating game but the Titans will be deflated having almost pulled off an unlikely draw.

The visitors went into the last session of the day in a desperate situation on 135 for seven and still 191 runs short of their target.

The Warriors had 48 overs remaining to claim the last three wickets. The Titans fought until the bitter end with Morris at the forefront with his 113, backed up by No 9 batsman Malusi Siboto, who scored 43.