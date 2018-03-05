PE star praised for indoor silver medal in long jump

Athletics South Africa president Aleck Skhosana has congratulated star long jumper Luvo Manyonga on his silver medal achieved at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England.

Port Elizabeth-based Manyonga was the best South African team performer on Friday, day two, securing the silver medal with a best leap of 8.44m.

This added four centimetres to his own African record – and it fell just 2cm short of Cuban gold medallist Juan Miguel Echevarria.

It was South Africa’s first medal at the biennial indoor championships since 2010.

“Congratulations to Manyonga,” Skhosana said.

“It is a wonderful achievement to pick up our first indoor medal after eight years.