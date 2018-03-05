ladislav Heric to coach Chippa after Moloi sacked

Newly appointed Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric is excited to return to Port Elizabeth where he has enjoyable achievements with Bay United.

Heric was announced by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi as the new head coach with immediate effect, just hours after former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teboho Moloi was axed from the position.

Speaking to TruFM, Heric said: “The most exciting part for me is to come back to PE where I actually had nice achievements with Bay United 10 years ago.

“I can’t wait to see the supporters and to return to the place where I believe I belong.”

“I am very excited also to be working with Chippa because despite all the stories as far as the club’s reputation go, I had a very good relationship with Chippa Mpengesi and Peter Koutroulis.”

The 50-year-old Serbian’s first task is to prepare the side for the Nedbank Cup last-16. Chippa play Free State Stars at Goble Park, in Bethlehem on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys had an incredible run in the competition last year, losing out to SuperSport United by penalties in their semifinal clash.