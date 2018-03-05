ladislav Heric to coach Chippa after Moloi sacked
Newly appointed Chippa United coach Vladislav Heric is excited to return to Port Elizabeth where he has enjoyable achievements with Bay United.
Heric was announced by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi as the new head coach with immediate effect, just hours after former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teboho Moloi was axed from the position.
Speaking to TruFM, Heric said: “The most exciting part for me is to come back to PE where I actually had nice achievements with Bay United 10 years ago.
“I can’t wait to see the supporters and to return to the place where I believe I belong.”
“I am very excited also to be working with Chippa because despite all the stories as far as the club’s reputation go, I had a very good relationship with Chippa Mpengesi and Peter Koutroulis.”
The 50-year-old Serbian’s first task is to prepare the side for the Nedbank Cup last-16. Chippa play Free State Stars at Goble Park, in Bethlehem on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys had an incredible run in the competition last year, losing out to SuperSport United by penalties in their semifinal clash.
Heric understands the pressure that comes with the cup game and said he would try to take the team as far as he could.
“The Nedbank Cup is a good competition for everybody,” he said.
“First of all, it is a good competition for the players to express themselves and to achieve what they want in life.
“The other thing is the prestige. Everyone likes to win every possible cup in the country. On that point, we will do our best to win the next game.
“We will try and go as far as we can. I can’t promise anything now as I haven’t seen the players yet. But the thing I can promise is that we will try to get ourselves more competitive by being hungry to win.”
Chippa are 11th on the log with 27 points from 23 matches. Only three points separate them from the relegation zone.
The former Maritzburg United coach has only seven games to help get the Chilli Boys back to the top-eight bracket of the league.