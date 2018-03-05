Kings break losing jinx in fine display

Davids all praise after men thrash Dragons

Something special was looming for the Southern Kings even before they kicked off their PRO14 match against the Dragons, head coach Deon Davids said. When his team warmed up at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, Davids said he could sense that his players would deliver a notable performance.

Davids’s premonition proved to be correct, because his team went on to thrash the Dragons 45-13 and break a 16-game losing streak.

Playing with passion and attacking flair, the Kings outscored the Welsh side by six tries to one in front of 4 574 jubilant fans.

After leading 14-13 at the break, the on-fire Kings blew the Welsh away in the second half with four unanswered tries.

“I think there was a big belief among the players, and I could sense in the warmup that something special was coming,” Davids said.

“I am glad that the guys kept their heads and stepped it up in the second half. It was also a tremendous effort from the guys coming off the bench.

“It required a total team effort to pull this one through for us. It has been a tough season up until now.

“I’m very happy for the players because they stuck in there emotionally and physically, and it has been hard on them.

“We have also come from a long overseas tour with a short turnaround, so it needed character to put in a performance like this.

“I want them to suck in the winning feeling and it is important to enjoy the journey that we are in.

“The players must take note of the scenery around them as we go from point A to point B. Sometimes you get to a certain place and get a win, but you do not realise how you got there.