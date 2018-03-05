Foreign swim stars dominate in J-Bay

International competitors win 5km, 10km at SA Open Water champs

International swimmers Daniel Szekelyi and Ana Marcela da Cunha were too good for the competition as they were crowned champions of both the 5km and 10km races at the SA Open Water Championships in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

Hungarian Szekelyi was a cut above the rest of the 5km field as he crossed the finish line in a time of 56 minutes and 11 seconds, almost a minute ahead of fellow countryman Peter Galicz (57.01), with Namibian Phillip Seidler third in the event held at the picturesque Marina Martinique.

In the 10km race, the Hungarian duo swam times of 1:54.29 and 1:55.52 respectively, with KwaZulu-Natal swimmer Dante Nortje taking third place (1:56.18).

In the women’s 5km race, multiple world champion Da Cunha, of Brazil, swam an intelligent race and proved her credentials as she powered to victory in a time of 1:00.14.

She was closely followed by SA starlet Michelle Weber (1:00.16) while German Sarah Boslett (1:00.51) claimed third place.

The 10km results saw the same trio claim top honours, with times of 1:56.17, 1:57.20 and 2:03.40 respectively.

Nelson Mandela Bay contender Ian Venter made light work of his 3km race, crossing the line in first place (35.54) on Saturday.

He pipped fellow NMB swimmer Flippie van der Spuy (36.26) as Western Cape swimmer Zac Ellis (37.15) claimed third.