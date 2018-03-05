Foreign swim stars dominate in J-Bay
International competitors win 5km, 10km at SA Open Water champs
International swimmers Daniel Szekelyi and Ana Marcela da Cunha were too good for the competition as they were crowned champions of both the 5km and 10km races at the SA Open Water Championships in Jeffreys Bay yesterday.
Hungarian Szekelyi was a cut above the rest of the 5km field as he crossed the finish line in a time of 56 minutes and 11 seconds, almost a minute ahead of fellow countryman Peter Galicz (57.01), with Namibian Phillip Seidler third in the event held at the picturesque Marina Martinique.
In the 10km race, the Hungarian duo swam times of 1:54.29 and 1:55.52 respectively, with KwaZulu-Natal swimmer Dante Nortje taking third place (1:56.18).
In the women’s 5km race, multiple world champion Da Cunha, of Brazil, swam an intelligent race and proved her credentials as she powered to victory in a time of 1:00.14.
She was closely followed by SA starlet Michelle Weber (1:00.16) while German Sarah Boslett (1:00.51) claimed third place.
The 10km results saw the same trio claim top honours, with times of 1:56.17, 1:57.20 and 2:03.40 respectively.
Nelson Mandela Bay contender Ian Venter made light work of his 3km race, crossing the line in first place (35.54) on Saturday.
He pipped fellow NMB swimmer Flippie van der Spuy (36.26) as Western Cape swimmer Zac Ellis (37.15) claimed third.
“I think conditions suited me, I put together a small lead after the first buoy, and managed to hold onto that lead,” Venter said.
Getting off to a decent start, Szekelyi opened up an early lead and never looked back as he powered to his second win of the championships, following his 10km victory the previous day.
He was followed home by Galicz as the pair secured their second one-two after their 10km triumph.
Speaking shortly after the race, Szekelyi said: “The first lap was too easy for me, I don’t know what happened because everybody had a good first 200m. But I saw at the first turn, I was the leader so I just tried to keep it steady and it was a safe race for me,” he said.
Szekelyi is in South Africa for a training camp in Durban.
“The warmer water definitely helped me swim faster. This is a lovely place to compete and I cannot wait to come back,” he said.
Da Cunha also put on a stellar performance in the 5km race despite being pushed all the way by Weber and Boslett.
Venter was also meant to participate in the 5km event yesterday, but chose to withdraw as he continues to nurse a slight shoulder injury.
In the women’s 3km event, 15year-old Kaitlyn Albertyn, of Pretoria, came first in 38.53, with Leigh McMorran (39.05) and Trinity Hearne (39.26) second and third respectively.