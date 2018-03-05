Orlando Pirates had the power of Wakanda on their side in their 3-1 Soweto derby win against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed.

Sredojevic said Pirates took a team-building day on Tuesday to go and watch Hollywood superhero movie Black Panther‚ set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda. Bucs’ emphatic Absa Premiership victory against Chiefs followed a thrilling 4-2 win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth last Sunday and took charging Pirates to a fifth league victory in succession. On-form Bucs remain four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. “It has been a dream finish of a week where we have really taken care of all the details‚” Sredojevic said in the postmatch media conference.

“I want to give credit. I stand here in front of you‚ but I want you to really see my brother Rhulani [Mokwena‚ Bucs’ assistant coach]‚ and the other members of the technical team‚ together with all the players. “We have worked very hard throughout the week. “On Tuesday, we opted for a team-building aspect and watched Black Panther. “It is a film where we as a sports brand feel represented in the historical African theme. And it has been a special injection of motivation for us to go and prove the point today,” Sredojevic said. Pirates meet Cape Town City next in the Nedbank Cup last-16 at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday March 14.