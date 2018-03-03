Henri Schoeman threw down the gauntlet ahead of the Commonwealth Games as he won the opening World Triathlon Series event in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Schoeman never relinquished his lead after coming out of the water in front‚ eventually crossing the line in 57min 03sec‚ six seconds ahead of reigning series champion Maria Mola of Spain.

This was Schoeman’s second career WTS victory and will be a major boost for the Commonwealth Games which will use the same sprint distance – 750m swim‚ 20km cycle and 5km run.

Schoeman‚ ironically‚ is considered better suited to the standard distance over which he won the Olympic bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio.