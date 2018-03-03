PRO14 party is set to get bigger

PRO14 will morph into a 16-team league sooner rather than later if the league’s ambitious chief executive Martin Anayi has his way. If one believes talk in the corridors of rugby power, economic powerhouses America and Germany will be the latest countries to join the PRO14 party.

Whether by design or chance, the biggest interest shown by overseas investors in getting a slice of the Southern Kings pie have had their roots in America and Germany.

First in line was American Douglas Schoninger, and then German-based Hans-Peter Wild who visited Port Elizabeth for talks with EP president Andre Rademan.

Nothing came of Schoninger’s trip to South Africa – and there has been no firm update on the situation regarding Wild’s visit to Port Elizabeth. Rugby chiefs are specially keen to grow the game in America, and the Boks head to Washington to play Wales in a one-off test on June 2.

The sides will meet at the 46 000-seater RFK Stadium, which was previously home to the Washington Redskins and, until last year, Major League Soccer team DC United.

The introduction of the Southern Kings and Cheetahs last year brought a new perspective to PRO14 where expansion has become the name of the game. Anayi wants his league to match their English and French counterparts in terms of TV revenue.

Anayi is open to the involvement of a team based in the potentially lucrative US and German markets and this could be the big financial game-breaker for PRO14. Spain and Canada are other countries whose names have been mentioned in expansion speculation.

Rugby strategist Tony McKeever says expansion is the only way to go for PRO14.

“This is a race for proper internationalism and the most powerful and economies and multinationals are based in Germany and the USA,” McKeever said.

“PRO14 can catapult the English Premiership with the inclusion of the USA and Germany. There would be great support for rugby in the cities of New York and Boston where they are many Irish expats.”

The fundamental difference with the rival PRO14, French and English leagues lies in the ownership of the teams involved. The PRO14 is run by unions, not clubs, who see the league as a pathway to international rugby,

By splitting PRO14 into two conferences of seven, the organisers have kept the door open to further expansion.

“The inclusion of the Kings and Cheetahs is not the end of our expansion, just the beginning,” Anayi, said.

“We had the option of contracting [which would have meant cutting the two Italian sides who have struggled to make an impact since joining the league in 2010] but that was never a real one because we wanted to grow.

“We know there are pitfalls from the example of Super Rugby, which has gone from 18 sides back to 15, but looking at it from various points of view, if it stacks up you go for it.

“South Africa ticked all the boxes, which is why it happened so quickly. It was the right thing to do and we are excited because it is not for one or two years but six. The first question of any newcomers is STORMERS coach Robbie Fleck has demanded that officials for today’s Super Rugby encounter against the Crusaders be especially stringent on the offside line.

The Crusaders are a team who live on the edge when it comes to staying onside‚ a tactic that cost the Stormers dearly in their clash in Christchurch last year, resulting in a 57-24 defeat.

On that day, the Crusaders were often visibly off-sides at rucks and were allowed to play on‚ resulting in the Stormers’ being barely able to pass beyond flyhalf before they were smothered.