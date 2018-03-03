A pair of Mitchells shake SA in Durban

Just when South Africa thought they had exorcised the demons of Mitchell Johnson, a pair of contrasting Mitchells conspired to swing the first cricket test in Durban decisively in Australia’s favour yesterday.

Having had some fun with the bat (35) to help his team get to 351, Mitchell Starc’s explosive reverse swing (5/34) dismembered the spine of South Africa’s batting to procure an 189-run lead.

South Africa were dismissed for 162, seven of the wickets falling for 107 in the last session.

The other Mitchell, Marsh (96), expertly marshalled Australia’s lower order.

Australia’s last five wickets mined 174 priceless and seemingly match-winning runs. That’s 12 more than South Africa’s batting line-up could manage.

There will be a positive conclusion to the game, most likely in Australia’s favour and their tail must be given the credit.

Australia owed their first innings to the ever-improving younger Marsh. While his bowling is slowing going south, his batting is heading in the opposite direction.

They were in a difficult position on the first day at 177/5 but he steadied the lower order before hitting out when partners were marching to the dressing room.