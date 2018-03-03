A pair of Mitchells shake SA in Durban
Just when South Africa thought they had exorcised the demons of Mitchell Johnson, a pair of contrasting Mitchells conspired to swing the first cricket test in Durban decisively in Australia’s favour yesterday.
Having had some fun with the bat (35) to help his team get to 351, Mitchell Starc’s explosive reverse swing (5/34) dismembered the spine of South Africa’s batting to procure an 189-run lead.
South Africa were dismissed for 162, seven of the wickets falling for 107 in the last session.
The other Mitchell, Marsh (96), expertly marshalled Australia’s lower order.
Australia’s last five wickets mined 174 priceless and seemingly match-winning runs. That’s 12 more than South Africa’s batting line-up could manage.
There will be a positive conclusion to the game, most likely in Australia’s favour and their tail must be given the credit.
Australia owed their first innings to the ever-improving younger Marsh. While his bowling is slowing going south, his batting is heading in the opposite direction.
They were in a difficult position on the first day at 177/5 but he steadied the lower order before hitting out when partners were marching to the dressing room.
Keshav Maharaj bore the brunt of the late assault, but claimed his first five-wicket haul (5/134) in his first home test in Durban.
For all of Steve Smith’s excellence that for once wasn’t converted into three figures, the test statistics point to the fact Australia’s batting is still reliant on the wholes that are Smith and Mitchell Marsh than the sum of its parts.
The same also applies to the Proteas, whose top order was razed by Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins.
27/0 became 27/2 in the space of five balls in the eighth over with the dismissals of Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla. That was Lyon’s first over of the game and he kept things tight. When he prospers, it’s the fast men who reap the rewards.
A Pat Cummins short ball on the stroke of tea did for Aiden Markram (32), who gave Bancroft his second short-leg catch of the match.
Starc’s high pace made light work of Faf du Plessis (15) and Theunis de Bruyn (6).
Quinton de Kock (20) flickered like a candle in the wind before he missed a Lyon arm-ball. In erasing the follow-on, South Africa lost six wickets and, in a way, ceding the advantage in no uncertain terms.
In a script that was eerily similar to the one that played out at SuperSport Park when South Africa couldn’t live with Johnson’s pace, AB de Villiers (71 not out) was the buoy that refused to sink in the stormy seas. He deserved a first test 100 in more than three years but he provided hope to those at Kingsmead.