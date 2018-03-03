Olympics her cycle aim

Port Elizabeth cyclist Kelsey van Schoor is aiming to make her good form count as she continues preparations for the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour later this month.

Coming off the back of a thirdplace finish at the 2018 Herald Continental Cycle Tour 106km classic last week, Kelsey now turns her attention to the Mother City event as she continues her climb up the South African cycling ladder.

“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to race with the elite women as there was initially some doubt as to whether junior ladies would be able to race with the elites.

“Once I got the go-ahead, it motivated me even more, not only to ride alongside them, but to race against them,” Kelsey said.

She raced the 106km classic for the first time and said she had been looking forward to the event for three years.

Kelsey competed in the 55km pursuit race last year, claiming the win in her age group.

In what was her first time racing alongside the elite women in the country, Kelsey said it had taught her some valuable lessons about the tactics used during a race.

“I have raced with the elite women in Europe, but they are different in that they race hard from the start, and races are not as tactical as they are here in SA.”

Despite coming across as a bit of a shy person at first glance, Kelsey says once she saddles up to ride, shyness goes on the back burner.

“I’m shy off the bike, but when I’m on the bike, it takes me to a different world where I can be competitive and winning is the only reward for all the hard work and training I put in,” she said.

Last year was an outstanding year for the young St Dominic’s Priory pupil, bolstering her cycling CV with some impressive performances.