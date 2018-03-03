Olympics her cycle aim
Port Elizabeth cyclist Kelsey van Schoor is aiming to make her good form count as she continues preparations for the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour later this month.
Coming off the back of a thirdplace finish at the 2018 Herald Continental Cycle Tour 106km classic last week, Kelsey now turns her attention to the Mother City event as she continues her climb up the South African cycling ladder.
“I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity to race with the elite women as there was initially some doubt as to whether junior ladies would be able to race with the elites.
“Once I got the go-ahead, it motivated me even more, not only to ride alongside them, but to race against them,” Kelsey said.
She raced the 106km classic for the first time and said she had been looking forward to the event for three years.
Kelsey competed in the 55km pursuit race last year, claiming the win in her age group.
In what was her first time racing alongside the elite women in the country, Kelsey said it had taught her some valuable lessons about the tactics used during a race.
“I have raced with the elite women in Europe, but they are different in that they race hard from the start, and races are not as tactical as they are here in SA.”
Despite coming across as a bit of a shy person at first glance, Kelsey says once she saddles up to ride, shyness goes on the back burner.
“I’m shy off the bike, but when I’m on the bike, it takes me to a different world where I can be competitive and winning is the only reward for all the hard work and training I put in,” she said.
Last year was an outstanding year for the young St Dominic’s Priory pupil, bolstering her cycling CV with some impressive performances.
Racing as an under-17 cyclist, Kelsey was crowned the road, time trial, track and mountain bike champion. She claimed 10 SA titles as well as being the national record holder in the U17 girls team pursuit.
“I have also had the opportunity to compete in the Netherlands in 2016 and 2017.”
Other notable achievements include wins at the 2017 Herald Cycle Tour in the 60km MTB race in the open women’s category, before claiming the age group win in the 55km pursuit race.
She also claimed first place at the Koga Noordelijke Wielercompetisie in the junior women’s category held in the Netherlands.
A member of the African Pride cycling team since 2017, she said the presence of some of the province’s top riders in the team had been a great learning curve for her.
“We train together on a daily basis. I have also travelled overseas with the team to race in Europe, where I have gained a lot of experience.”
Although the SA squad is still to be announced, Kelsey is hard at work fine-tuning her skills with the aim of securing a spot on the team travelling to the Junior Road World Championships in Switzerland in September.
“It will be one of the toughest climbing courses set for a world championships and it is well suited to my love for climbing.”
“My podium at The Herald Continental Cycle Tour goes a long way in helping me qualify for SA team selection.
“My goal is to keep performing well against the elite ladies in SA and I would be so excited if I were to get selected for the team,” she added.
“I realise now that I could perhaps become a full-time professional cyclist one day. I would love to race in the women’s world tours and possibly Olympics one day.”