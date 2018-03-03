Kings’ drought is over

A roar of triumph mixed with relief echoed around Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when the Southern Kings finally broke their PRO14 duck by thrashing the Dragons 45-13 last night.

Prior to this do-or-die rugby scrap between the competition’s two worstperforming teams the Kings had lost 16 consecutive matches.

Buoyed on by a loyal home crowd of 4 574 fans, the Kings came out with all guns blazing to outscore the Welshmen by six tries to one.

There were jubilant scenes at the end when a relieved Kings head coach Deon Davids joined his players out on the field to celebrate the victory.

Davids had told his team he wanted them to bring a dog-fight mentality into the battle and they responded with a fighting display which slew the Dragons.

It was a sweet moment for the Kings players to savour after a tough start to life in the enlarged European league.

After leading 14-13 at the break, the Kings went straight onto the offensive when the second half kicked off.

Elusive flyhalf Kurt Coleman carved open the Dragons defence before offloading to centre Luzuko Vulindlu, who went over for his second try of the evening.

Coleman nailed the conversion to leave the Kings with a 21-13 lead after 42 minutes.

There was no stopping the Kings now and No 8 Ruaan Lerm was over for the Kings’ fourth try just four minutes later to give them a 26-13 lead.