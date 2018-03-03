Chippa United has parted ways with Moloi

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed today the club has parted ways with head coach Teboho Moloi.

Moloi took over the reins from Dan Malesela in September and took the club as high as second on the PSL table earlier this season. But recent results have not been favourable.

“We have parted ways with Mr Moloi, and our parting was amicable” Mpengesi said.

“We thank the coach for his contribution to the club, he brought in fresh blood from our development program.

“He is passionate about his work and showed me a lot of positive things that I did not see from other coaches.

“He remains a friend of the club, and a coach with a bright future.”

“It is unfortunate that results were not forthcoming. Football is a business nowadays, and a decision had to be made.”

The Chilli Boys will make further announcements regarding the coaching staff in due course.