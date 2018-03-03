Chippa United appoint new coach

Only hours after Chippa United parted ways with their head coach Teboho Moloi, club boss Siviwe Mpengesi announced the appointment of Vladislav Herić as his replacement with immediate effect.

Herić returns to Chippa after a brief five-month stay with the Chilli Boys during the 2013-2014 Premier Soccer League season.

“We belive he (Herić) is the right man for the job,” Mpengesi said.

“We were looking for a coach who understands the culture of the club, a coach with experience and someone who will be a father figure to the players, among other things and Herić ticked all boxes.

“He won us promotion back in 2014 with four games to go. An experienced mentor, we welcome him back to the blue and white of Chippa United.

“We still believe that we can finish in a respectable position this season and we will give our best shot in the Nedbank Cup.

“Heric will be given all the support he needs to take the club forward.”

The 50-year-old Serbian has coached among others Bay United, Maritzburg United, Black Leopards, and was recently part of the Royal Eagles technical team.

Heric will start working with the Port Elizabeth-based side on Monday in preparation for the Nedbank Cup clash away to Free State Stars next weekend.