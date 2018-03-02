Sweet win for SA’s Anaso
Anaso Jobodwana is back.
The world championship 200m bronze medallist from 2015 was as dominant as he was cheeky as he stormed over the Ruimsig track to claim a sweet victory.
Jobodwana scored one of the rare South African successes in this opening meet of the Athletix Grand Prix in Roodepoort, where most of the track events were won by the foreign legion of stars.
Amantle Montsho, of Botswana, and Welshman Dai Greene, both 2011 world champions, won the women’s 400m and men’s 400m hurdles respectively.
And Kenyan George Manangoi unleashed a lethal kick as he swept past more-fancied Ronald Musugala, of Uganda, to win the men’s 1 500m in 3min 40.62sec.
But South Africa, right now, is about the sprinters, and Jobodwana showed his form is coming back fast.
He practically ran the last 30 or so metres sideways as he eyeballed young Clarence Munyai, his nearest rival, before crossing the line first in 20.13sec.
Although considerably slower than his 19.87 personal best, that was still his sixth fastest time.
The night undoubtedly belonged to Jobodwana, a talented sprinter who has spent the past two seasons on the sidelines because of injury.
Even so, Jobodwana felt he could still go faster. “It’s my first really competitive 200m of the season and I think my bend could have been a little bit better, but with the time I really can’t complain about what I did today.”
He said he had been heartened after his 10.07 100m in Pretoria at the weekend.
“That really showed my 200m is in a good place, but I’ve had a mental block for a very long time,” Jobodwana, who will compete at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, said.
“I think we’ll know in April how fast I can go.
“I think my confidence is coming back and, in time, I think I’ll be able to not only talk rubbish to Clarence but to the rest of the world too.”
Munyai, chuffed with his own effort of 20.18, thought he had the race won coming out the bend, but he realised he was in trouble when he glimpsed the Jobodwana juggernaut coming up on his inside.
LJ van Zyl was edged by his old rival Greene, but he was pleased with his second spot ahead of SA champion Le Roux Haman.
“The old lion is not dead,” roared Van Zyl, the 2006 Commonwealth Games champion who took silver behind Greene in 2010.
Greene won in 49.38sec, ahead of Van Zyl (49.64), Hamman (49.66) and Constant Pretorius (49.72)
Greene also beat Van Zyl at the 2011 world championships, but Van Zyl praised his old foe.
“He’s been through a tough three, four years, but now he’s back. What a champ!”