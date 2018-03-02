The atmosphere and all the euphoria that goes with the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates could have an adverse effect on players who have never been part of it before.

But one such player from Chiefs feels he will be ready to keep his nerves in check if he is given a run tomorrow.

Zimbabwean-born defender Teenage Hadebe‚ 22, who is in his first few months at Chiefs‚ said the Soweto derby was bigger than any club match he had played, but he did not feel intimidated.

“For me‚ I’m sure it’s a big game because I’ve played in big derbies back home in Zimbabwe.

“But I can’t compare because the capacity at home could be 20 000‚ whereas here we are talking 90 000 people‚” Hadebe said.

“Obviously you’re going to have that fear but as a player you have to be mentally strong.

“It will be a good experience to play in front of the big crowd. I don’t care what people say because all I have to do is to play my normal football and keep everything simple.”