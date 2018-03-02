New players bracing for derby buzz
The atmosphere and all the euphoria that goes with the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates could have an adverse effect on players who have never been part of it before.
But one such player from Chiefs feels he will be ready to keep his nerves in check if he is given a run tomorrow.
Zimbabwean-born defender Teenage Hadebe‚ 22, who is in his first few months at Chiefs‚ said the Soweto derby was bigger than any club match he had played, but he did not feel intimidated.
“For me‚ I’m sure it’s a big game because I’ve played in big derbies back home in Zimbabwe.
“But I can’t compare because the capacity at home could be 20 000‚ whereas here we are talking 90 000 people‚” Hadebe said.
“Obviously you’re going to have that fear but as a player you have to be mentally strong.
“It will be a good experience to play in front of the big crowd. I don’t care what people say because all I have to do is to play my normal football and keep everything simple.”
Hadebe has become a regular in the three-man defence that usually has him playing alongside Daniel Cardoso‚ Eric Mathoho or Siyabonga Ngezana.
He said he had been monitoring Pirates matches and acknowledged that whoever coach Steve Komphela selected at the back would have a torrid time trying to stop their strikers.
The former Chicken Inn FC defender predicted there would be a winner tomorrow‚ despite seven matches ending in stalemates in the last 10 league encounters in which Chiefs won two and Pirates one.
“It’s a special game and the winner could close the gap at the top. I’m sure there will be a winner. I’m feeling it‚ we will win this one‚” Hadebe said.
Other than Hadebe‚ strikers Leonardo Castro and Ryan Moon and midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase are among the new Chiefs recruits expected to get their first run in the derby tomorrow.
Komphela is confident his new players will not be overawed by the derby.
“They must enjoy the occasion‚” he said.