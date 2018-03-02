As head of a now streamlined coaching staff‚ new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus knows his success may be determined by a much wider collective.

Shortly after being unveiled as the 14th man to be appointed to the position since readmission‚ Erasmus spoke about the importance of aligning systems so that whatever the Boks delivered was the product of a coordinated effort.

His time at Munster in Ireland where playing resources are limited would have trained his senses on the value of a coordinated approach.

Getting collective buy-in from those who will later fight for their own survival is easier said than done.

So far‚ however‚ Despatch-born Erasmus is happy with what he has observed around the Super Rugby franchises.

He and his assistants will continue to spend time with the four Super Rugby entities.

As much as the 45-year-old who played in 36 tests delivered broad strokes in setting out his agenda‚ he was pressed on the most urgent area of Bok rugby that needs attention “Our aerial skills‚” he said. “Everybody will come for us in that area.

“I don’t want to sound too clever now singling out things.” It is an area the Boks had better brush up on throughout the franchises. Erasmus’s first assignment is a tricky one.

In June, the Springboks travel to Washington where they hope to have the measure of Wales, who beat them in November.

A week later, the Boks play England at altitude and Erasmus intimated that he may rope in talent based in Europe to get the job done.

He talked about “testing” players in those initial skirmishes.

“I know it looks like suicide on the outside‚” he said about the scheduling of the first two tests.

“It gives us 18 tests before the World Cup and not 17, and that is the context in which we look at it.

“Obviously, we want to win that game, but we have to juggle a bit and be creative because a week later we play England at altitude at Ellis Park.”

Do not be surprised to see some seasoned and decorated Springboks emerging from their European clubs.