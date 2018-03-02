Kings need change of attitude – Davids

The Southern Kings need a dog-fight attitude to snap their PRO14 duck against fellow strugglers the Dragons, head coach Deon Davids said.

After 16 consecutive defeats, the Kings will collide with a battling Dragons team who have been unable to win any of their past 11 games.

The Kings are hoping home-ground advantage gives them an edge in a now-or-never clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight.

The last time the Dragons tasted victory was in round five of the competition, when they beat the Kings 29-13 in Newport.

“We really need a dog-fight attitude against the Dragons,” Davids said.

“The team have spoken at length about where they are and what is needed to change things around.

“It will only change within our squad, within the four walls and four white lines.

“Up to now it has been a tough experience, but I think with the right attitude and better execution anything can happen on the day.

“It has been a hard week because the turnaround after the Leinster game has been very short.

“We only got home from Ireland late on Sunday and we could not train on Monday.

“We have to keep the guys as fresh as possible and make sure they have recovered.