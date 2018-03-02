Kings need change of attitude – Davids
The Southern Kings need a dog-fight attitude to snap their PRO14 duck against fellow strugglers the Dragons, head coach Deon Davids said.
After 16 consecutive defeats, the Kings will collide with a battling Dragons team who have been unable to win any of their past 11 games.
The Kings are hoping home-ground advantage gives them an edge in a now-or-never clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth tonight.
The last time the Dragons tasted victory was in round five of the competition, when they beat the Kings 29-13 in Newport.
“We really need a dog-fight attitude against the Dragons,” Davids said.
“The team have spoken at length about where they are and what is needed to change things around.
“It will only change within our squad, within the four walls and four white lines.
“Up to now it has been a tough experience, but I think with the right attitude and better execution anything can happen on the day.
“It has been a hard week because the turnaround after the Leinster game has been very short.
“We only got home from Ireland late on Sunday and we could not train on Monday.
“We have to keep the guys as fresh as possible and make sure they have recovered.
“The Kings are in this now and we have to do our best.”
Kings captain Michael Willemse said the team were geared up to record their first win.
“Yes, we can win this match. As coach Deon said, you go into every match preparing for a good result,” he said.
“We definitely believe we can win this one. In the first round we had a good crack at them, now we want to turn this one around.”
Dragons coach Bernard Jackman believes the Kings will be targeting his team for their maiden win.
If one combines the 14 teams playing in the two PRO14 conferences then the Dragons (17 points) and Kings (four points) are the bottom of the pile.
Jackman has moved versatile back Zane Kirchner to the fullback position from centre and the South African joins Ashton Hewitt, who has recovered from a foot injury, and Jared Rosser in the back three.
The centre partnership sees ex-Southern Kings player Jarryd Sage link up with Jack Dixon.
Dorian Jones retains his position at flyhalf and South African scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius will start.
Tonight’s teams:
Southern Kings: (nos 15 to 9): Masixole Banda, Michael Makase, Berton Klaasen, Luzuko Vulindlu, Anthonie Volmink, Martin du Toit, Rowan Gouws. (nos 1 to 8): Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (capt), Pieter Scholtz, Stephan Greeff, Bobby de Wee, Andisa Ntsila, Martinus Burger, Ruaan Lerm. Replacements: (nos 16 to 23): Stephan Coetzee, Johan Smith, Luvuyo Pupuma, Lindokuhle Welemu, Andries van Schalkwyk, Godlen Masimla, Kurt Coleman, Jacques Nel.
Dragons: (Nos 15 to 9): Zane Kirchner, Ashton Hewitt, Jarryd Sage, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser, Dorian Jones, Sarel Pretorius, (nos 1 to 8): Sam Hobbs, Liam Belcher, Leon Brown, Joe Davies, Rynard Landman, Harri Keddie, Ollie Griffiths, 8 Lewis Evans (capt). Replacements (nos 16 to 23) Ellis Shipp, Gerard Ellis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Max Williams, James Benjamin, Dan Babos, Connor Edwards, Rio Dyer. Referee: Quinton Immelman. The match will be shown live on SS1 at 7.35pm.