Balance needed – Chippa coach

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi wants his team to strike a balance in their defensive and offensive approaches going into their Absa Premiership encounter against Cape Town City tonight (6pm).

Chippa suffered a 4-2 defeat to Orlando Pirates at the weekend and will be hoping to bounce straight back.

With aspirations of a top-four finish, Moloi’s troops will have to dig deep if they wish to bag points in Cape Town against wounded City, who slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat against Baroka on Tuesday.

Frustrated City coach Benni McCarthy is expected to launch a full-on attack against the Chilli Boys tonight in an attempt to end his side’s winless streak.

Chippa too, will be desperate to get back on the winning trail, having failed to clinch a league win in their last six matches.

The last triumph was a 2-0 victory over AmaZulu in January. Since then there have been five draws and the loss to Pirates.