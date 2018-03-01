Soweto derby fever mounts

The hype around Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be matched by the capacity crowd of about 88 000 fans at the FNB Stadium, judging by close to 70 000 tickets that were said to have been sold by yesterday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates spokesman Thandi Merafe confirmed that everything seemed to be going according to plan with ticket sales and all the logistics of a game classified as one of South Africa’s biggest sporting spectacles.

“We are confident that this will be a sold-out game‚” Merafe said.

His team will be the hosts against the archrivals they are chasing in the Absa Premiership title race.

Stadium Management chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar also said the security systems in and around the stadium would be tight on Saturday and no one without a valid ticket would be allowed to go near the stadium precinct.

“Those driving in without valid parking tickets won’t be allowed near the stadium.”

The league derby between these Soweto giants will be the 42nd since the Premier Soccer League was formed in 1996.

The first-round match in October ended in a 0-0 draw‚ while 21 of the previous 41 also ended in stalemates.

Meanwhile, two second-half goals lifted Ajax Cape Town out of the relegation standings in the Absa Premiership as both Fagrie Lakay and Mario Booysen scored against their former club SuperSport United in a 2-0 victory at the Athlone Stadium yesterday.