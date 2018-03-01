Soweto derby fever mounts
The hype around Saturday’s Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be matched by the capacity crowd of about 88 000 fans at the FNB Stadium, judging by close to 70 000 tickets that were said to have been sold by yesterday afternoon.
Orlando Pirates spokesman Thandi Merafe confirmed that everything seemed to be going according to plan with ticket sales and all the logistics of a game classified as one of South Africa’s biggest sporting spectacles.
“We are confident that this will be a sold-out game‚” Merafe said.
His team will be the hosts against the archrivals they are chasing in the Absa Premiership title race.
Stadium Management chief executive Jacques Grobbelaar also said the security systems in and around the stadium would be tight on Saturday and no one without a valid ticket would be allowed to go near the stadium precinct.
“Those driving in without valid parking tickets won’t be allowed near the stadium.”
The league derby between these Soweto giants will be the 42nd since the Premier Soccer League was formed in 1996.
The first-round match in October ended in a 0-0 draw‚ while 21 of the previous 41 also ended in stalemates.
Meanwhile, two second-half goals lifted Ajax Cape Town out of the relegation standings in the Absa Premiership as both Fagrie Lakay and Mario Booysen scored against their former club SuperSport United in a 2-0 victory at the Athlone Stadium yesterday.
Lakay put together a man-ofthe-match performance to show up his old employers who let him go to Ajax late last year and tucked away the first goal in the 50th minute.
Booysen, whom SuperSport released at the end of last season, showed the acumen of a top-class striker to snap up a mistake by rival goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to score the second with 12 minutes to go.
It means Ajax moved above Polokwane City into 14th place in the standings, although they have played two matches more than the side directly beneath them.
“We need two more wins and that will be a lifeline for us,” insisted Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral. “But it is not done and we need to continue with this performance.”
It was five minutes into the second half that the breakthrough came as Toriq Losper set up Lakay after SuperSport had turned over possession.
Losper missed a good chance in the 76th minute before Rodrick Kabwe’s cross was spilled by Williams at his near post and Booysen snapped up the opportunity to tap it home.
SuperSport hammered the Ajax upright with a shot from Sipho Mbule in stoppage time, but that came far too late.
The game was, as is now customary from all Ajax’s opponents, played under protest because of the presence of Tendai Ndoro, who came on as substitute.
A decision on his eligibility is still awaited.