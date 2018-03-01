Recruits to boost ailing Kings
New recruits will revitalise the ailing Southern Kings when they kick off their second season of PRO14 rugby in September, EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan said.
Earlier this month, Rademan met Kings head coach Deon Davids and chief operating officer Charl Crous to discuss the road ahead.
The Kings have struggled to make an impact in the PRO14, losing all 16 of their opening matches.
“The chat with Deon and Charl went very well. There is lots of common ground that we agree on,” Rademan said.
“The PRO14 is a tough competition, much stiffer than the public realise.
“When we play our second season we will be a different and more competitive team.”
Rademan, whose union reported R3-million profit at its annual meeting this month, said a board would be established in the next two weeks to get equity partners and sponsors on board.
“Once those have been found, we can take control of the Southern Kings – and SA Rugby moves out,” he said.
“We are talking to two high-profile businessmen, but cannot reveal their names.”
It is known that talks are under way between the EPRU and billionaire Stade Francais owner Hans-Peter Wild about a potential Kings buy-in.
Wild visited Port Elizabeth last month, where he met Rademan and watched the Kings versus Cheetahs PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
During the whistle-stop visit to the Bay, Wild also visited Nelson Mandela University’s high-performance centre.
One of Rademan’s main objectives this season will be to get the EP senior and junior teams back on the winnings track.
“We can start with a clean slate, and our next objective is to start winning on the field,” he said.
“EPRU had two objectives. One was to win the financial battle and the other was to start winning on the field.”
The Kings face Welsh outfit the Dragons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow.