Recruits to boost ailing Kings

New recruits will revitalise the ailing Southern Kings when they kick off their second season of PRO14 rugby in September, EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan said.

Earlier this month, Rademan met Kings head coach Deon Davids and chief operating officer Charl Crous to discuss the road ahead.

The Kings have struggled to make an impact in the PRO14, losing all 16 of their opening matches.

“The chat with Deon and Charl went very well. There is lots of common ground that we agree on,” Rademan said.

“The PRO14 is a tough competition, much stiffer than the public realise.

“When we play our second season we will be a different and more competitive team.”

Rademan, whose union reported R3-million profit at its annual meeting this month, said a board would be established in the next two weeks to get equity partners and sponsors on board.

“Once those have been found, we can take control of the Southern Kings – and SA Rugby moves out,” he said.