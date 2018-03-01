Long-jump wizard Luvo Manyonga flew out of Johannesburg on Tuesday night looking to add the world indoor title to the outdoor crown he won last year.

Manyonga‚ who has not been beaten in a competition since finishing second by one centimetre at the 2016 Olympic Games‚ spearheads a small South African team of six at the showpiece in Birmingham from today until Sunday.

Manyonga will have two compatriots with him in the long-jump competition – Ruswahl Samaai‚ the bronze medallist behind him at the outdoor world championships in London last year‚ and former world indoor champion Khotso Mokoena.

While Manyonga would love to share the podium with his compatriots‚ he knows on which step he wants to stand at the end.

“I’ll be happy to get the win‚” Manyonga said after modelling Team South Africa’s Commonwealth Games podium tracksuit on Tuesday afternoon.

“But it will depend on the body because it’s a long flight‚ but what I’m looking forward to is representing my country and making my country proud.

“But the aim is the gold medal‚” Manyonga‚ ranked No 1 in the world with his 8.4m African indoor record, said.

That is 2cm ahead of world No 2‚ Jarrion Lawson of the US.

Manyonga‚ who also owns the 8.65m continental outdoor record‚ spoke last year about his desire to beat the 8.95m world outdoor mark.