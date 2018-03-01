Luvuyo Bangazi | Hunt on for next big event after successful Cycle Tour
It feels like a long time ago but it was just four days ago when we raced The Herald Continental Cycle Tour, a well-organised and enjoyable event.
“Roadies” in general are a strange bunch. The riding style in a cycle race often requires a totally different approach from that of a typical and regular triathlete like me.
Bike races are tactical, vicious and explosive. One minute you’re all riding at a comfortable and manageable pace, the next you’re battling to stay in the wheels.
Triathletes, on the other hand, are creatures of habit and repetition.
We grind long hours and keep to our effort levels. You know very soon when you’re out of your zone and you step back in.
A cycle race is completely different. You ride according to whoever sets the pace. You stay or you get dropped.
The Cycle Tour didn’t disappoint – fast and vicious from the gun.
The weather played along and most reached their goals while some of us will be back again next year to give it one more try.
Athletes like me are always on the hunt for the next big event.
With the weekend race done and dusted, it’s time to look for new opportunities.
In less than seven months, Nelson Mandela Bay will play host to more than 4 000 triathletes from nearly 100 events across the globe.
Have I qualified to race the event?
This is the question most readers ask me these days.
The answer is no, I have not qualified, yet.
The upside, though, is that I have 50 more opportunities to do so.
Two of the 50 are in Africa, the Ironman African Championship in April.
This race will offer 50 slots exclusively to South Africans to race the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.
The last opportunity on African soil is the Ironman 70.3 Durban event in June.
I have decided to skip the full- distance event in April, which means I have only one opportunity for qualifying on home soil, the Durban event. Any wise triathlete has to keep the options open, plan A, plan B etc.
Plan B is an international 70.3 race. The question is where?
Scrolling through the Ironman website, I found 50 races that offer qualification slots to South Africa.
That is 50 events in more than 40 countries. The very next event is on March 3 in Taupo, New Zealand.
That New Zealand race will qualify no fewer than 30 triathletes for the long trip to Nelson Mandela Bay.
Now think about the last event in Jonkoping, Sweden, on July 8.
The Swedish event is the last one to offer 50 slots to our Bay.
In between these two events athletes will qualify from Bariloche (Argentina), San-Juan (Puerto Rico), Taitung (Taiwan), Campeche (Mexico), Davao (Philippines) and many other countries.
Triathletes from around the world have 50 race destinations around the globe for qualification to race in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Most of us locally still fail to appreciate the magnitude and economic spin-offs that 4 500 athletes will have in our beautiful city.
Now the number-crunching and scenario planning is the order of the day for hopeful qualifiers like me.
It would be great to earn a slot at home, but if that is not possible then what must be will be.
China, I might be coming for you.