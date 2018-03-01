Luvuyo Bangazi | Hunt on for next big event after successful Cycle Tour

It feels like a long time ago but it was just four days ago when we raced The Herald Continental Cycle Tour, a well-organised and enjoyable event.

“Roadies” in general are a strange bunch. The riding style in a cycle race often requires a totally different approach from that of a typical and regular triathlete like me.

Bike races are tactical, vicious and explosive. One minute you’re all riding at a comfortable and manageable pace, the next you’re battling to stay in the wheels.

Triathletes, on the other hand, are creatures of habit and repetition.

We grind long hours and keep to our effort levels. You know very soon when you’re out of your zone and you step back in.

A cycle race is completely different. You ride according to whoever sets the pace. You stay or you get dropped.

The Cycle Tour didn’t disappoint – fast and vicious from the gun.

The weather played along and most reached their goals while some of us will be back again next year to give it one more try.

Athletes like me are always on the hunt for the next big event.

With the weekend race done and dusted, it’s time to look for new opportunities.

In less than seven months, Nelson Mandela Bay will play host to more than 4 000 triathletes from nearly 100 events across the globe.

Have I qualified to race the event?

This is the question most readers ask me these days.

The answer is no, I have not qualified, yet.

The upside, though, is that I have 50 more opportunities to do so.