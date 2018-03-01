Erasmus to be named Bok coach today
The worst-kept secret in rugby will be official today when Rassie Erasmus is presented as the new Springbok coach‚ a month after Allister Coetzee was sacked.
Erasmus‚ 45‚ will become the 14th man to be appointed since 1992‚ when SA was allowed back into international sport.
The former Bok flank‚ who is employed as SA Rugby’s director of rugby‚ will retain his title and it is unclear if he will also take on the title of “Springbok coach”.
But results‚ tactics and all the other factors that come with the job will be his responsibility.
Among his management team to be named today are defence specialist Jacques Nienaber‚ skills coach Mzwandile Stick and scrum guru Pieter de Villiers.
Nienaber worked with Erasmus at the Cheetahs‚ WP/ Stormers and at Munster in Ireland.
Former Blitzbok player Stick will be skills coach and former French prop Pieter de Villiers will be scrum coach.
Stick and De Villiers have both worked with previous Bok regimes – Stick in 2016 under Coetzee‚ and De Villiers as a consultant under Heyneke Meyer between 2012 and 2015.
Erasmus‚ like Coetzee at the time of his appointment in 2016‚ does not have head coach experience at test level.
Neither did Kitch Christie‚ Nick Mallett‚ Jake White and Peter de Villiers – SA’s four most successful post-isolation coaches – when they were appointed.
Erasmus was head coach of the Cheetahs for three seasons‚ director of coaching at Western Province for another three seasons‚ as well as high-performance manager at Saru for four years before taking up a similar position at Munster.