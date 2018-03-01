The worst-kept secret in rugby will be official today when Rassie Erasmus is presented as the new Springbok coach‚ a month after Allister Coetzee was sacked.

Erasmus‚ 45‚ will become the 14th man to be appointed since 1992‚ when SA was allowed back into international sport.

The former Bok flank‚ who is employed as SA Rugby’s director of rugby‚ will retain his title and it is unclear if he will also take on the title of “Springbok coach”.

But results‚ tactics and all the other factors that come with the job will be his responsibility.

Among his management team to be named today are defence specialist Jacques Nienaber‚ skills coach Mzwandile Stick and scrum guru Pieter de Villiers.