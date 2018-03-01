Bay set for surf series

R1m in prize money up for grabs in revamped national competition

An upgrade to the women’s surfing event, the addition of longboarding for men and women and stand-up paddle boarding will be new additions to the VW City Surf Series this year. More than R1-million in prize money will be up for grabs in the five-leg series, which starts in Port Elizabeth on Easter weekend, March 30 to April 1.

The five legs, to be held across the country, will serve as qualifiers for the grand finale VW SA Open of Surfing, which will be staged in Port Elizabeth for the next three years.

This will be the second edition of South Africa’s premier surfing series taking place in different cities along the country’s coastline.

Speaking at the media launch yesterday, Surfing South Africa president Johnny Bakker said the City Surf Series was very important for competitors, judges and coaches to get involved in the sport and gain international experience.

The series has grown into a festival of wave riding, with the addition of longboard and stand-up paddleboarding events.

World Surfing League Africa operations manager Colin Finch said development was also a big part of the surf series in a bid to attract more children from disadvantaged areas.

He said the fruits of the development programme had been seen in performances by Michael February and it would now become an additional feature, seeing many more development initiatives taking place around the country and the rest of Africa.