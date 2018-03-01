Bay set for surf series
R1m in prize money up for grabs in revamped national competition
An upgrade to the women’s surfing event, the addition of longboarding for men and women and stand-up paddle boarding will be new additions to the VW City Surf Series this year. More than R1-million in prize money will be up for grabs in the five-leg series, which starts in Port Elizabeth on Easter weekend, March 30 to April 1.
The five legs, to be held across the country, will serve as qualifiers for the grand finale VW SA Open of Surfing, which will be staged in Port Elizabeth for the next three years.
This will be the second edition of South Africa’s premier surfing series taking place in different cities along the country’s coastline.
Speaking at the media launch yesterday, Surfing South Africa president Johnny Bakker said the City Surf Series was very important for competitors, judges and coaches to get involved in the sport and gain international experience.
The series has grown into a festival of wave riding, with the addition of longboard and stand-up paddleboarding events.
World Surfing League Africa operations manager Colin Finch said development was also a big part of the surf series in a bid to attract more children from disadvantaged areas.
He said the fruits of the development programme had been seen in performances by Michael February and it would now become an additional feature, seeing many more development initiatives taking place around the country and the rest of Africa.
Volkswagen South Africa group communications general manager Matt Gennrich said: “Surfing and Volkswagen have been synonymous for many years.
“If we look back at the famous movies or surfers who lived in their camper vans, it’s really a great fit for what we are doing.”
St Francis Bay surfer Crystal Hulett, the defending Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro champion, said she was excited about the new season and hoped to rack up a few more event wins to put her in good stead for the SA Open showdown. The schedule is: March 30 to April 2 – VW Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro presented by Billabong.
April 6 to 8 – Royal St Andrews Port Alfred Classic presented by Quiksilver.
April 15 to 17 – Mitchum Buffalo City Surf Pro presented by Reef Wetsuits.
May 18 to 20 – Zigzag Durban Surf Pro presented by G-Force Surfboards.
June 14 to 17 – Jordy Smith Cape Town Surf Pro presented by O’Neill.
June 20 to 24 – VW SA Open of Surfing presented by Hurley.