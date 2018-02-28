EP Rugby reports R3m profit

All debt paid as union recovers from cash crisis

A resurgent EP Rugby Union has recovered from its debilitating cash crisis, reporting a healthy R3-million profit at its annual meeting.

EP president Andre Rademan said all debt had been paid and that many people had worked relentlessly to fix the union.

A new emblem featuring the famous elephant logo was also approved at the meeting.

“When I took over in April last year, the union had a bank balance of R31,” Rademan said. “EP Rugby (Pty) Ltd had already been liquidated and the union was under SA Rugby administration. “In those circumstances we managed to pay salaries and SA Revenue Services.

“We bought Craven Week kit, held two union days, trials and a women’s beach rugby day. “My executive and I had been mandated by the clubs to preside over a shell of the former great EP Rugby Union. “But the shell still had its rich traditions of clubs and schools and the do-or-die attitude of EP Rugby. “This was the attitude that saw the Kings punch above their weight in Super Rugby last year. “We were then denied future participation in the Super Rugby competition. The EPRU reported for the first time a R3-million profit from when we took over. “I am happy to say all our debt has been paid. “The union has also regained control over the U19, U21, Currie Cup and SuperSport Rugby Challenge teams.” Rademan said a board would be established in two weeks to get equity partners and sponsors on board. “Once those equity partners and sponsors have been found, we can take control of the Southern Kings – and SA Rugby moves out. “We are busy talking to two high-profile businessmen, but we cannot reveal their names.” It is known that talks are under way between the EPRU and billionaire Stade Francais owner Hans-Peter Wild about a potential Kings buy-in. Wild visited Port Elizabeth last month, where he met Rademan and watched the Kings versus Cheetahs PRO14 clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. During the whistle-stop visit to the Bay, Wild also visited Nelson Mandela University’s highperformance centre. This year the EP Currie Cup, U19 and U21 teams will be called the EP Elephants and not the EP Kings. “The elephant emblem was accepted at the meeting. “I think it brings back the culture and the history of EP Rugby,” Rademan said. “The old elephant was running inside and this one is moving out. Otherwise, it is the same elephant. “The designers decided to change its direction. “There were about 10 different logo designs, which we cut down to three before deciding on this one.”