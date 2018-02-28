After travelling for 34 hours‚ a depleted Blitzboks arrived bleary-eyed in Las Vegas with slightly lowered expectations for the fifth leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series this weekend.

The team flew from South Africa to London‚ where they had a nine-hour layover before taking an 11-hour flight onwards to Vegas.

They also go into the North American leg of the series without six first-choice players due to injury and Super Rugby commitments.

Record try-scorer Seabelo Senatla along with forwards Kwagga Smith‚ Tim Agaba and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are back at their respective Super Rugby franchise while Justin Geduld and Rosko Specman are injured.

Ryan Oosthuizen‚ Selvyn Davids and Muller du Plessis will play in their first Las Vegas tournament.

Considering the travel and player loss factors, coach Neil Powell is realistic about the challenge the team faces in the next 11 days.

“I guess‚ under the circumstances, an acceptable goal for the next two weeks would be reaching the finals of both tournaments [in Las Vegas and Vancouver]‚” Powell said.

“It would be a bonus to win one of the two.

“We are depleted but we have experience in most positions and we can still select an experienced starting team.

“Kyle Brown‚ Cecil Afrika‚ Philip Snyman‚ Werner Kok‚ Branco du Preez‚ Siviwe Soyizwapi and Dylan Sage all have a lot of experience.