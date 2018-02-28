Bolt to take part in charity game

Multiple Olympic champion Usain Bolt will line up opposite British pop star Robbie Williams in a charity football match at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium, the Jamaican revealed yesterday.

Now retired, Bolt, 31, had given a teaser of what was to come on Twitter on Monday, claiming that he had signed for a football club and would reveal all 24 hours later.

Well, his new team is the Soccer Aid World XI – a motley crew put together to help raise funds for the UN Children’s Fund, Unicef.