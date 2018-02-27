Anaso Jobodwana finally received his call-up papers for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast‚ Australia‚ from April 4-15‚ being added on for the men’s 4x100m relay.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) on Monday night announced the last members of Team SA.

Jobodwana‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus were named in the relay team‚ although Erasmus recently withdrew from the SA team for the world indoor championships in Birmingham‚ which starts on Thursday‚ because of injury.

A Sascoc official previously said that relay runners would be allowed to compete in individual events as long as they weren’t keeping out an athlete who had qualified for that event.

That means Jobodwana should be permitted to compete in the 200m‚ along with Munyai‚ while Bruintjies and Erasmus could join Akani Simbine in the 100m.

Stephen Mokoka (10 000m)‚ Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put) and Tshepang Makhete (hammer throw) were also named‚ pushing the athletics contingent to 20.

Three gymnasts were included in the team.

Naveen Daries will compete in artistic while Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk will do rhythmic.

The men’s rugby sevens team was also named‚ along with the reserve for the women’s team and officials.

Athletics

Anaso Jobodwana‚ Clarence Munyai‚ Henricho Bruintjies‚ Emile Erasmus (all men’s 4x100m relay‚ Stephen Mokoka (10‚000m)‚ Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put)‚ Tshepang Makhete (hammer throw)

Gymnastics

Naveen Daries (artistic)‚ Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk (both rhythmic)

Rugby Sevens (men)

Tim Agaba‚ Philip Snyman‚ Dylan Sage‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Werner Kok‚ Kyle Brown‚ Branco du Preez‚ Rosko Specman‚ Justin Geduld‚ Cecil Afrika‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ Adriaan Nel‚ Siviwe Soyizwapi (travelling reserve).

Rugby Sevens (women)

Reserve: Aseza Hele

TEAM OFFICIALS FOR TEAM SA

Aquatics

Team manager: Nonkululeko Mngadi; Head coach: Graham Hill; Coaches: Andrea di Nino‚ Rocco Meiring‚ Cedric Finch; Manager/coach (para-swimming): Theo Vorster; Coach (diving)‚ William Sherritt

Athletics

Team manager: Peter Lourens; Coach (throws): Terseus Liebenberg‚ Coach (jumps); Reneilwe Aphane‚ Coach (middle distance); Samuel Sepeng; Coach (sprints/hurdles): Seef le Roux

Badminton

Coach/manager: Stewart Carson

Boxing

Coach: Mladeli Mngqhibisa; Coach/manager: Johannes Britz

Cycling

Manager/coach: Elrick Kulsen; Coach (road): Bosseau Boshoff; Coach (track): Annerine Wenhold; Coach (MTB): Erica Groenewald; Mechanic (Road/MTB): Jean-Pierre Jacobs; Mechanic (track): Pieter Jansen

Gymnastics

Manager/coach (artistic): Ilse Laing‚ coach (rhythmic); Tatiana Lavrentchouk-Vizer

Hockey (men)

Head coach: Mark Hopkins; Assistant coach: Cheslyn Gie; Video analyst: Nkuliso Zondi; Team manager: Marthinus van Staden

Hockey (women)

Head coach: Sheldon Rostron; Assistant coach: Kurt Cerfontyne; Video analyst: Wayne Hendricks; Team manager: Maryke Eloff

Lawn bowls

Manager/coach: Jessica Henderson; Directors (para): Annatjie van Rooyen‚ Graham Ward; Coach (men): Martinus Fraser; Coach (para-lawn bowls): Geoffrey Newcombe

Netball

Team manager: Nisha Rupnarain; Coaches: Norma Plummer‚ Nicole Cusack; Video analyst: Christy Mullender; Coaching intern (CGF): Dumisani Chauke

Rugby Sevens (men)

Coach: Neil Powell; Assistant coach: Renred Dazel; Team manager: Ashley Evert

Rugby Sevens (women)

Coach: Paul Delport; Team manager: Michelle English; Conditioning coach: John Meintjies

Shooting

Coach/manager: Bernard de Beer

Triathlon

Coach: Lindsey Parry; Team manager: Kate Roberts

Weightlifting

Coach/manager: Stephen Cupido

Wrestling

Coach/Manager: Nico Coetzee; Coaching intern (CFG): Mpho Madi

Para-athletics

Manager: Jan Wahl; Coach (throwing/field): Daniel Damon; Coach (track): Suzanne Ferreira

Para-powerlifting

Coach: Andrew Ludik

Para-table tennis

Coach/manager: Anver Lyners

Medical team

Chief medical doctor: Paul Maphoto; Doctors: Thulani Ngwenya‚ Tshegofatso Gaetsewe‚ Carolette Cloete‚ Crosby Mulungwa; Chief physiotherapist: Bafana Sihlali; Physiotherapists: Rannoa (Dan) Ntseke‚ Sergant Motha‚ Hugh Everson‚ Khuliso Netshivhangani‚ Corrine Sheppard‚ Danielle Munezero‚ Tarina van der Stockt‚ Ugendrie Govender‚ Narayani Pillay

