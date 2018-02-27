More heartache for Madibaz side

Relegation woes rise after crash against in-form Pukke

There was more pain for the struggling Madibaz rugby team when they crashed to a heavy 37-5 loss against a fired-up Pukke outfit last night. It was a fourth consecutive defeat in the Varsity Cup for the Port Elizabeth students, who are being sucked into a relegation battle at the bottom of the log.

Three of those four matches have been on home soil, so the NMU Madibaz face the tough task of playing three of their remaining four games away.

After beating the University of Johannesburg last week, the Pukke – the North-West University side – are building up a head of steam and are still in contention for a semifinal berth.

After narrow defeats against Ikey Tigers (University of Cape Town), CUT Ixias (Central University of Technology), and Wits (University of the Witwatersrand), the Madibaz were once again unable to come up with a winning recipe on home turf.

In a short season of only eight matches, it is vital to win your home games – and the Madibaz will be disappointed.

After opening a 14-5 lead at the break, Pukke scored a sevenpoint try just after the restart, when scrumhalf Chriswill September darted over the line.

Flyhalf DP de Lange nailed the conversion, which catapulted Pukke into a healthy 23-5 lead after 43 minutes.

This prompted the Madibaz, anxious to fight their way back into the contest, to call their power play.

But they were unable to make their two-man numerical advantage count after A K Nela and Evardi Boshoff were removed from the field for three minutes.

The Pukke pack were now dominant and their No 8, Tiaan Bezuidenhout, scored a pushover try in the 54th minute to propel the visitors into a healthy 28-5 lead.