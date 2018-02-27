More heartache for Madibaz side
Relegation woes rise after crash against in-form Pukke
There was more pain for the struggling Madibaz rugby team when they crashed to a heavy 37-5 loss against a fired-up Pukke outfit last night. It was a fourth consecutive defeat in the Varsity Cup for the Port Elizabeth students, who are being sucked into a relegation battle at the bottom of the log.
Three of those four matches have been on home soil, so the NMU Madibaz face the tough task of playing three of their remaining four games away.
After beating the University of Johannesburg last week, the Pukke – the North-West University side – are building up a head of steam and are still in contention for a semifinal berth.
After narrow defeats against Ikey Tigers (University of Cape Town), CUT Ixias (Central University of Technology), and Wits (University of the Witwatersrand), the Madibaz were once again unable to come up with a winning recipe on home turf.
In a short season of only eight matches, it is vital to win your home games – and the Madibaz will be disappointed.
After opening a 14-5 lead at the break, Pukke scored a sevenpoint try just after the restart, when scrumhalf Chriswill September darted over the line.
Flyhalf DP de Lange nailed the conversion, which catapulted Pukke into a healthy 23-5 lead after 43 minutes.
This prompted the Madibaz, anxious to fight their way back into the contest, to call their power play.
But they were unable to make their two-man numerical advantage count after A K Nela and Evardi Boshoff were removed from the field for three minutes.
The Pukke pack were now dominant and their No 8, Tiaan Bezuidenhout, scored a pushover try in the 54th minute to propel the visitors into a healthy 28-5 lead.
The early possession belonged to the Pukke who came flying out of the blocks to put the Madibaz defence under pressure.
The home team could not get their hands on the ball, and wing Dean Gordon made the pressure count when he went over for a try after eight minutes.
The Madibaz had an opportunity to nab their first points in the 13th minute, but flyhalf Simon Bolze missed from 40m out.
The Port Elizabeth student team built up a head of steam after the strategy break and Siphumelele Mutswana sliced through the Pukke defence to score a try. Bolze missed the conversion. Pukke were always eager to run the ball and they forced the Madibaz defence to work overtime to hold them at bay.
It was only a matter of time before the dam wall broke, and powerful Pukke hooker Louis van der Westhuizen crashed over for his team’s second try after 32 minutes.
Handling errors and failing to find touch proved costly for the Madibaz in the first half.
Unlike last season, promotionrelegation rules will be applied this year, which adds a cutting edge to the tournament.
Every second year the team that finishes last in the cup competition will automatically be relegated to the Varsity Shield, while the team that finishes first in the Varsity Shield gains automatic promotion to Varsity Cup.
Next week, the Madibaz face the University of Johannesburg in a clash that will be crucial for their future in the competition. The scorers:
Madibaz 5: Try – Siphumelele Msutwana. Pukke 37: Tries – Dean Gordon, Louis van der Westhuizen, Chriswill September (sevenpoint try), Tiaan Bezuidenhout, Dean Stokes (seven-point try). Conversions: DP de Lange (four).